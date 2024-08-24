'I'm fascinated with Michigan': College GameDay crew talks Wolverines football
College football has officially returned today, as the season kicks off ESPN's College GameDay previewing a Week 0 matchup between Florida State and Georgia Tech.
During the three-hour preview show, the GameDay crew — Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban — spent a significant segment discussing the perceptions, questions and strengths surrounding the Michigan football heading into 2024. Coming off last year's national championship, the Wolverines open the year ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press' preseason poll, the second-lowest mark for a defending champ since 1998.
"I'm fascinated with Michigan," Herbstreit said. "I can't remember a team winning a national championship and [being] almost a forgotten team coming back the next year. Think about what they lost: five offensive lineman, J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, all those incredible leaders on defense. And now, you look at these guys who are going to be playing in 2024, a lot of these guys played a lot of ball last year.
"I might be crazy, I think Michigan is in a — I'm not saying they're going to win the Big Ten, [but] I'm much higher on Michigan than I think a lot of people, because of I think they've got this new chip on their shoulder for 2024. No one's talking about them, no one cares about them, no one respects them and these are the defending champs. So, I think they're interesting."
Davis noted the star power the Wolverines have on defense, but pointed to the on-going quarterback battle as the biggest question mark.
"To me, Michigan has the best cornerback in the country in Will Johnson," Davis said. "They've got the best defensive lineman in Mason Graham. They've also got a couple other guys up front — the defense should be fine. The question is quarterback. No experience there. The presumed guy in the lead has thrown one pass in his career, didn't throw any last year even though he had some time on the field."
Breaking in a new quarterback, an all-new starting five at offensive line and replacing the entire defensive coaching staff from last year's squad, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore had his hands full this offseason in his first season leading a program. However, the 38-year-old got a vote of confidence from the greatest college football coach of all time in Saban.
"Sherrone Moore will be the coach of the year if he solves all the problems that he has at Michigan, based on what he has to replace and what he has to do," Saban said. "But, I think he's very capable and I think he's done a great job there."
Saban knows a thing or two about physicality, toughness and excellent offensive line play, having spent the majority of his head coaching career in the rugged SEC. After coaching against Michigan in last year's Rose Bowl, Saban was highly complimentary of the Wolverines' rushing attack and returning senior tailback Donovan Edwards.
"Playing against these guys — they can run the ball now," he said. "I'm just telling you, that running back they've got — Edwards — he's really something."
McAfee is excited to see what Michigan's defense looks like under new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
"I assume it's going to be coached very well on the offensive side, but on the defensive side, the new coaching talent — Wink Martindale. He is a man who is one of the greatest defensive minds to ever come through the NFL, now he's going to college. I can't wait to see what he does with that defense," McAfee said.
Howard, a Michigan legend and Heisman Trophy winner, was complimentary of the culture that's been established in Ann Arbor, and believes Moore is the right head coach to carry on what Jim Harbaugh built over the past nine years.
"You understand they have a culture there and a style of play that's sustainable," Howard said. "Even with this big transition, bunch of different coaches, offensive line is new, they have a tremendous amount of confidence in Coach Moore. Don't forget, he coached an offensive line, two years in a row, that won the Joe Moore Award. That's never happened in college football. So, if there's a person you have a slight bit of confidence that's he's going to be able to get it done, especially up front, then it's Sherrone Moore."
Herbstreit was complimentary of the Wolverines' culture and the mindset within the locker room, which is rare in the modern era of college football.
"Nobody, I think, has done a better job in the NIL-portal era than Michigan making the 'Block M' most important, [rather than] the individual," Herbstreit said. "They've done a heck of a job. Those kids play for Michigan. They don't play for shenanigans."
Howard, too, has questions about Michigan's quarterback play however.
"They can run the ball all they want. They're going to be stubborn running the ball, but at some point the quarterback's going to have to make a throw," the former wide receiver said. "And you've got to have a guy back there who's going to make a throw. So, whoever it's going to be, he can't just be a guy who's gonna run the RPO [run-pass option], gonna run the ball a lot. He's going to have to make some throws in those big games."
