ESPN's Pete Thamel updates Michigan football's quarterback battle on College GameDay
It appears that Michigan football's quarterback competition is rounding into shape with one week left before the Wolverines open their season next Saturday. On ESPN's College GameDay, reporter Pete Thamel provided host Rece Davis and the panel an update on the on-going battle in Ann Arbor for the starting role.
"Well, [U-M head coach] Sherrone [Moore]'s playing a little coy publicly, Rece, but sources have told me that Michigan has given Alex Orji the majority of first team reps in practice," Thamel said. "He's the expected starter right now within that program."
The report from Thamel comes four days after Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine reported graduate senior Jack Tuttle, who backed up J.J. McCarthy last season, was working through an injury and would not be the Wolverines' starter, at least to begin the season.
Orji has attempted just one pass in his collegiate career thus far, a five-yard completion back in 2022. The redshirt sophomore was utilize as a wildcat quarterback in special situations last season and has run for 123 yards and three rushing touchdowns thus far in his career. Thamel speculated what Michigan's offense would look like with Orji as the starter, but noted the third-year quarterback was entrusted with snaps in the Wolverines' biggest games last year.
Thamel speculated what Michigan's offense would look like with Orji as the starter, but noted the third-year quarterback was entrusted with snaps in the Wolverines' biggest games last year.
"What will we see from Alex Orji? We'll see some quarterback run game, we'll see a different identity from Michigan's offense," Thamel said. "He's only played 25 snaps in his career Rece, but remember, he was in real snaps against Ohio State, against Iowa in the Big Ten title game, against Coach [Nick] Saban in the Rose Bowl last year. So, he comes with a rare amount of big game experience for a guy who's only thrown one pass."
Tuttle completed 15-of-17 pass attempts for 130 yards and a touchdown last season. He added 35 rushing yards on four carries. The third quarterback in the race, redshirt junior Davis Warren, has thrown for 89 yards while completing 5-of-14 career pass attempts. He's added 26 rushing yards on five carries.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
ESPN groups Michigan into an interesting tier: 'Who needs a QB anyway'
One Michigan football player who will determine the Wolverines' CFP fate
Joel Klatt predicts Michigan to reach College Football Playoff, setting up rematch
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI