ESPN College Gameday's Lee Corso announces retirement, date set for final show

Lee Corso's legendary run on ESPN's College Gameday will come to an end in 2025, as he's set to host his final show to kick off the season.

Chris Breiler

We are nearing the end of an era for the greatest pregame show in college football history. On Thursday, ESPN announced that the legendary Lee Corso is retiring and will take part in his final GameDay show on Aug. 30th. Corso's run with College Gameday went for an incredible 38 years, and his tradition of making the headgear pick was something that fans from all across the country would tune in for.

Given how big of a presence Corso is in the world of college football, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that fans took to social media to celebrate him.

Prior to his time with ESPN, Corso also served as the head coach at the University of Louisville from 1969-1972, at Indiana from 1973-1982, and Northern Illinois University in 1984. He finished his head coaching career with an overall record of 73-85-6.

Given how big of a presence Corso was on fall Saturday's, his absence from the GameDay set will certainly be felt by fans from all across the country.

