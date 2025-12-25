ESPN insider discusses whether Kalen DeBoer is still an option for Michigan

Michigan football is still in search of a head coach following the firing of Sherrone Moore just over two weeks ago. The clock is ticking on the Wolverines at the transfer portal window opens on Jan. 2.

As the search continues, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel gave an update on Wednesday morning's edition of "Get Up," while mentioning Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri), Jedd Fisch (Washington) and former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham as potential candidates for the Wolverines.

Thamel also answered the question as to whether Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer could still be an option in Michigan's search.

Of course, the Crimson Tide defeated Oklahoma in their first round College Football Playoff game in what was a come-from-behind victory. If Alabama, who fell behind 17-0 early in that game, would have lost, it would have made things easier from a timing standpoint.

Instead, DeBoer is preparing his team for a New Year's Day Rose Bowl game against Indiana on Jan. 1, which complicates Michigan's pursuit of him from a timeline perspective with the portal opening the following day.

However, Thamel said that's a risk the Wolverines could be willing to take to try to reel him into Ann Arbor.

Thamel's insight on DeBoer

"Every day that goes by, the chance increases that Michigan could take another whack at Kalen DeBoer," said Thamel. "Again, Louis (Riddick) mentioned a risk. That comes with exponential risk. Indiana plays Alabama in the Rose bowl on Jan. 1. There's no guarantee that Kalen DeBoer would take the job. Michigan, in theory, would be waiting for a conversation with Kalen DeBoer.

"If he wins or if he decides not to go if they have that conversation (which really wouldn’t happen until Jan. 2), the floodgates could open at Michigan with players leaving. Retention could be a big issue. Certainly, he’s the candidate that they’ve coveted. Certainly, they would desire to hire him. But, the timing still looms as a near impossibility and a giant risk for Michigan officials and athletic director Warde Manuel, whose own career is in the crosshairs as this search unfolds with an outside investigation of the athletic department. To wait for DeBoer would be like a high-wire act we’ve never seen.”

Prior statement from DeBoer

During the middle of the month, DeBoer released a statement as his name was beginning to be connected to the job opening in Ann Arbor.

"My family and I are very happy in Tuscaloosa and remain extremely grateful for the support of President (Peter) Mohler, (athletic director) Greg Byrne, the Board (of Regents) and so many others,”DeBoer’s statement read. “We have an incredible opportunity in front of us, so my sole focus is on Alabama football and our preparations to play Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff.

"I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job. I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as the head football coach at the University of Alabama.”

DeBoer closed the door on the Michigan rumors at the time, but if his team gets beaten by the Hoosiers on Jan. 1 and Alabama fans start to make more noise in voicing their displeasure, could that change DeBoer's mind and cuase him to listen to the adminstration at Michigan? Only time will tell.