Michigan Assistant Coach Named as a Top Recruiter in 2026 Cycle

Michigan football just wrapped up its class of 2026, which ended up as the 11th-best in college football, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

A big part of that recruiting success was thanks to running backs coach Tony Alford, who stayed on with the program in the transition of Sherrone Moore to new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Alford was able to reel in five-star running back and the top back in the class of 2026 in Savion Hiter, beating out Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia for the prized prospect.

He was also able to add three-star back Jonathan Brown out of Ohio to round out the running back room for the class.

For his efforts, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong named Alford as a top 10 recruiter in the cycle for getting Hiter and Brown to buy into Michigan even through two different head coaches.

What Wiltfong wrote about Alford

"Michigan landed perhaps the best player in the country regardless of position in five-star running back Savion Hiter, beating Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia for the Mineral (Va.) Louisa County standout," Wiltfong wrote. "Alford was on Hiter very early when he was on the Buckeyes staff and that carried over to the last two years in Ann Arbor. Relationship, comfort-level, style of play, academics mattered very much to Hiter and his family and Alford’s efforts made them feel at home with Michigan.

"Hiter was one of two backs Alford signed with Jonathan Brown out of Ohio also putting pen to paper as part of the class. New Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham retained Alford from the previous staff and the Maize and Blue will see the fruits of that in the 2027 cycle and beyond."

Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford talks to players before a play against Michigan State during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan's running back room

The Wolverines' running back room remains in excellent shape, in part due to Alford's coaching and development.

Even with the loss of the dynamic Justice Haynes from last year's team, Jordan Marshall burst onto the scene under Alford in 2025 and looks more than ready to take on the role of a lead back, which he already did on a number of occasions last season when Haynes was injured.

Hiter is a player that seems poised to make an immediate impact in year one in the Wolverine backfield, and the return of Bryson Kuzdzal, who ran the ball well in Michigan's offense last year with Marshall and Haynes being banged up, provides needed depth at the position.

Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) rushes in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images