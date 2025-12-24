Jeff Brohm weighs in on Michigan rumors

As the Michigan football coaching search carries on, Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has been a name that has been circulating as a potential candidate to become the next head coach of the Wolverines.

On Tuesday, On3's Pete Nakos reported Brohm as a "name of interest" for Michigan and one the Wolverines are expected to target.

"Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has emerged as a name of interest at this point in the Michigan coaching search, sources tell On3," Nakos wrote on Tuesday. "His history of developing quarterbacks also stands out, especially with former No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood paying close attention to who is the next Michigan head coach. Brohm was a name of note in the Penn State coaching search, but ultimately decided to stay put. He’s yet to sign a contract extension Louisville has been working on since the fall."

After Louisville's victory on Tuesday in the Bush's Boca Raton Bowl, Brohm was asked about being linked to the Michigan job and whether he or his representation has had contact with anyone associated with Michigan.

What Brohm said about the Michigan job

"Well, I don't speak on other jobs," said Brohm. "I'm happy with this one and happy we got the victory, and we're gonna enjoy that."

Brohm didn't go into any details about whether he has spoken with anyone at Michigan and essentially avoided the topic altogether. At the same time, Brohm didn't say he or anyone who represents him hasn't spoken to anyone at Michigan and didn't exactly shut the door on the question entirely.

STILL FROM VIDEO: Louisville coach Jeff Brohm talks about facing Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another important note is that Brohm has not yet signed a contract extension with the Cardinals, despite earlier rumors that he was nearing an extension earlier in the college football coaching carousel, according to Nakos' report.

Other coaches labeled in Nakos' report that Michigan could target includes former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, and Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

On Monday, Poggi revealed athletic director Warde Manuel said he would like to have a permanent head coach in place before Michigan's Citrus Bowl game against Texas on Dec. 31 in Orlando, FL.

The Wolverines and Longhorns kick off at Camping World Stadium at 3 p.m. EST on New Year's Eve.