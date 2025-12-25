ESPN insider gives update on Michigan coaching search

Over two weeks have passed since Michigan football fired Sherrone Moore for cause, and the Wolverines still remain without a head coach as things stand today.

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel appeared on the network's "Get Up" show on Wednesday morning to update where the Wolverines are at in their coaching search and which names to watch for.

Thamel mentioned three names but said the search could very well extend into the new year.

"Michigan has engaged in some conversations with a group of candidates," said Thamel. "I do not expect Michigan to make a hire this week—certainly not before Christmas, and then immediately after Christmas doesn't appear likely as well. So, pushing forward about Michigan, here's what we know about where they are.

"There's three candidates right now that I think are in their crosshairs, and that's Eli Drinkwitz the Missouri coach, Jedd Fisch the Washington coach, and obviously soon to be former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. Those are considered gettable coaches for Michigan, and they all come with complications, obviously. Drinkwtiz has a bowl game on the 27th—Fisch has a roster he's attempting to retain at Washington—Louis (Riddick) mentioned with the portal, it's all a high stakes game of poker when every single college football player, essentially, is a free agent come January 2.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch runs on to the field after defeating the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"And lastly, Louis mentioned Jeff Brohm—my understanding is that Brohm was not in that initial list of candidates that Michigan did talk to. There's certainly potential they could talk to him, but he was not in their initial target list."

What to make of Thamel's report

On the surface, there are many potential factors at play that would seem to be problematic for a couple of the names Thamel mentioned as targets for the Wolverines.

While Fisch has been thought of by many to be a good fit in Ann Arbor, college football analyst Josh Pate and several Michigan insiders have made the suggestion that Fisch would likely no longer be in the running for the job,

"There's been some sentiment today that maybe Jedd Fisch's name has cooled," Pate said on a recent show of his. I think that's accurate. And I think they've done a fairly good job, especially if you're on The Fort (On3's The Wolverine) on the message boards over there, I think they've done a fairly good job of detailing that. Not necessarily details that I think it's important for us to dive into—it's more minutiae based."

Since that point, some Michigan insiders have suggested that the Wolverines could circle back around to him, but it's unclear what is causing the conflicting reporting as it relates to Fisch and whether he is a serious candidate for the job or not.

Regarding Thamel's comment on Fisch attempting to retain a roster at Washington—that doesn't seem like that would be a hurdle if there was mutual interest from both parties, as of course Fisch is working on roster retention for his current job, like every other football coach in America is.

As far as Drinkwitz goes, Missouri just hired away offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey from Michigan. What sense would it make to hire Lindsey away from Ann Arbor if Drinkwitz had thoughts of joining him there? Maybe it's plausible to bring him back to Ann Arbor if Drinkwitz was offered and took the Michigan job, but adding coaches to a staff usually isn't a move made by a coach who is planning on leaving.

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Additionally, Thamel's comments on Drinkwitz and Missouri having a bowl game on the 27th would also seem like a minor hurdle if there were two interested parties. The Tigers are playing in the Gator Bowl—it's not as if they are in the College Football Playoff.

Whittingham, on the other hand, would seem to add up as a coach where things could fall into place much easier. The 66-year-old just retired from Utah but has expressed interest in coaching elsewhere. His name has surfaced in multiple reports over the last several days.

Thamel reporting that Brohm isn't currently in the picture was also puzzling as it was reported earlier in the week by On3's Pete Nakos that the Lousville coach is a "name of interest" in the Michigan search.

STILL FROM VIDEO: Jeff Brohm talks upcoming Kentucky game, moving on from losses | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The only part of this coaching search that is becoming clear is that things are very cloudy at the moment and it's not known which direction Michigan will end up going.

Considering the timing of the search and the fact that the athletic department is in the midst of being investigated by an outside law firm, maybe it shouldn't come as a surprise that Michigan seems to be in scramble mode.