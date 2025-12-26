Michigan class of 2026 four-star receiver requests release from letter of intent
The day after Christmas has generally been filled with positive developments regarding Michigan football, with reports surfacing of the Wolverines being set to hire longtime Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.
However, with all of the question marks surrounding the program since the firing of Sherrone Moore during the middle of this month, and a new regime set to come in, there will inevitably be some program departues any time changes are made in a program on such a rapid scale.
On Friday, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong reported that class of 2026 four-star wide receiver Brady Marchese from Cartersville in Georgia has requested a release from his letter of intent.
Marchese flipped his commitment from Georgia to Michigan and signed with the Wolverines during the early college football signing period earlier this month.
Wiltfong reported that Marchese told Rivals Chad Simmons he has his eye on a couple programs moving forward, but that Georgia will not be one of those contenders.
Marchese ranks as the No. 166 player in the class of 2026, is the 26th-best wide receiver and is the 18th-ranked player in the state of Georgia, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Michigan's 2026 class
With Marchese's apparent departure, the Wolverines now have 24 signees in their class of 2026, which ranks 12th in the nation via the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.
Marchese is the third player in the class to ask to be released of their NLI, with tight end Matt Ludwig and offensive lineman Bear McWhorter leaving the program following the firing of Moore earlier this month.
