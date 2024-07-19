ESPN names Michigan's X-Factor for the 2024 season
If the Michigan offense is going to maintain what it did last season, or take a leap in 2024, the Wolverines will need several players to step up. A couple of question marks surrounding the Wolverines' offense is at quarterback and some people question the Michigan wide receiver corps. The maize and blue did lose both starting WRs last year in Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson.
But then-freshman Semaj Morgan and then-sophomore Tyler Morris both shined at times for Michigan in 2023. Both will be asked to take a much larger role in '24 with the hopes that guys like Fredrick Moore, Amorion Walker, C.J. Charleston, and Kendrick Bell can all make plays for the Michigan offense.
But according to ESPN, one guy that Michigan will need to lead the way for the Wolverines in '24 is junior wideout Tyler Morris. Jake Trotter calls Morris the Michigan X-Factor.
The Wolverines lost go-to receiver Roman Wilson to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the NFL draft. But that could create an opportunity for junior Morris to shine in his spot. Morris showed what he could do with a blistering 38-yard touchdown reception down the sideline in the CFP victory over Alabama. The Wolverines are banking that Morris can give them a lot more plays like that as their new go-to receiver.- Jake Trotter (ESPN)
As wide receiver No. 3 last year, Morris caught 13 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown. Some people are looking at Semaj Morgan to be that go-to guy for the Wolverines in 2024 with his flashy and explosive play. But that's what makes the combination of Morris and Morgan a potential threat for the Wolverines. Morgan is that explosive playmaker where he can make guys miss and get upfield in a hurry, but Morris reminds you more of that possession receiver with reliable hands.
When you factor in Colston Loveland, the No. 1 target heading into 2024, the Wolverines just might have a better pass-catching trio than some may think. Some teams will elect to double-team Loveland on passing downs which will allow both Morris and Morgan to win one-on-one battles and both are more than capable of doing so.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Former Vikings legend on J.J. McCarthy: 'Tough kid, makes all the throws'
Ranking The Top 25 Big Ten Football Pass-Catchers Heading Into 2024
Donovan Edwards on Ohio State, Oregon favored in Big Ten: 'We don't care'