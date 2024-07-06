Wolverine Digest

Ranking The Top 25 Big Ten Football Pass-Catchers Heading Into 2024

The Big Ten is full of great receivers and tight ends, but how would the top 25 look? We will show you.

Trent Knoop

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland makes a catch against Washington during the second half of U-M's 34-13 win in the College Football Playoff national championship game in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland makes a catch against Washington during the second half of U-M's 34-13 win in the College Football Playoff national championship game in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Big Ten will have four new teams when the 2024 football season begins this year. The conference added Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington from the Pac-12 Conference and college football will have a new feel to it come August. I’m going to continue with the Big Ten rankings for the new-look conference. 

In this article, I’m going to rank the Big Ten pass catchers. All 18 teams have multiple guys who could make a case for being in the top 18, so I extended the rankings to 25. For these rankings, I’m not just looking at 2023 stats, but looking at the situation these guys are in and doing some projections as well. Here are the top 25 pass-catchers.  

25. CJ Smith (Purdue)

Helmet
Nov 18, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; A detail view of a Purdue Boilermakers helmet on the sideline during a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports / Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: six receptions for 116 yards 

The Purdue receiving corps is depleted after losing its top two options from last year. Ryan Walters went out and grabbed the former Georgia Bulldog from the portal and I suspect Smith will be the top option on a pass-heavy Purdue team. 

24. Luke Lachey (Iowa)

Luke Lachey (Iowa)
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Luke Lachey (85) celebrates with Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) as the Hawkeyes take on Utah State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. / Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA

2023 stats: 10 receptions for 131 yards 

Lachey was limited to just three games in 2023 due to injury, but as we all know, the Hawkeyes are never without a talented tight end room. Iowa believes Lachey is its next great tight end and he is no doubt the top option for this Iowa team. 

23. J. Michael Sturdivant (UCLA)

Michael Sturdivant (UCLA)
Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant (1) a touchdown pass against Boise State Broncos cornerback A'Marion McCoy (21) in the fourth quarter of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 36 receptions for 596 yards and four touchdowns 

The big 6-foot-3 receiver is back after having the second-most receiving yards for the Bruins last season. With Ethan Garbers back at quarterback, Sturdivant will have good chemistry right away in the passing game. Even with Logan Loya still around, Sturdivant will be a key cog in the passing game.

22. Bryson Green (Wisconsin)

Bryson Green (Wisconsin)
Jan 1, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Bryson Green (9) makes a catch during the second half against the LSU Tigers at the Reliaquest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 32 receptions for 480 yards and two touchdowns 

Green was behind Will Pauling last season at Wisconsin, but still managed to catch for nearly 500 yards. The junior receiver has a year in his belt with Luke Fickell’s offense and figures to garner even more receptions in 2024 with Tyler Van Dyke at the helm.

21. Jahmal Banks (Nebraska)

Jahmal Banks (Nebraska)
Sep 17, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Jahmal Banks (80) makes a catch against Liberty Flames cornerback Daijahn Anthony (8) during the first half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports / James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 59 receptions for 653 yards and four touchdowns 

Banks comes to Nebraska after playing for Wake Forest. Banks will more than likely be Dylan Raiola’s top option this season so expect an uptick in yardage there. The 6-foot-4 receiver has been over 600 yards for two years in a row at Wake Forest. 

20. Zakhari Franklin (Illinois)

Zakhari Franklin (Illinois)
Dec 2, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners wide receiver Zakhari Franklin (4) scores a touchdown in the second half against the North Texas Mean Green at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: Four receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown 

This feels like a boom or bust situation for Franklin. While he didn’t play much for Ole Miss in 2023, he was a star for UTSA catching for over 1,000 yards in both 2021 and 2022. Now with Illinois, his production will stem from how much better the Illini’s passing game is this season. Franklin has the potential to be a top-10 receiver in the league, but will he get the opportunity?

19. Logan Loya (UCLA)

Logan Loya (UCLA)
Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Logan Loya (17) runs after a catch against USC Trojans linebacker Mason Cobb (13) during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 59 receptions for 655 yards and five touchdowns 

Loya, the UCLA top target, is back for his fifth season. As mentioned earlier, Ethan Garbers is back at the quarterback and there is a ton of familiarity between the two. Loya may not catch for 1,000 yards in Deshaun Foster’s offense with how much UCLA may run the ball, but he is a great safety net for the passing attack. 

18. Montorie Foster (Michigan State)

Montorie Foster (Michigan State)
Michigan State's Montorie Foster Jr., left, runs after a catch as Michigan's Will Johnson closes in during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA

2023 stats: 43 receptions for 576 yards and three touchdowns 

Foster led the team last season in receiving and there isn’t any reason to believe he shouldn’t this season. Michigan State is in a better position with Aidan Chiles playing quarterback since he followed Jonathan Smith to East Lansing. Foster could be around the 700-800 range when it’s all said and done. 

17. Elijah Sarratt (Indiana)

Elijah Sarratt
Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (8) catches a pass during the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 18, 2024. / Bobby Goddin/Herald-Times / USA TODAY

2023 stats: 82 receptions for 1,191 yards and eight touchdowns 

Sarratt is one of the many players to come over to Indiana with former James Madison coach Curt Cignetti. Sarratt was the top playmaker on JMU last season and he is widely expected to become the top option for Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke in 2024. I’m not sure if he can make as big of an impact with the Hoosiers against Big Ten defenses, but we shall see. 

16. Semaj Morgan (Michigan)

Semaj Morgan
Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (82) carries the ball in the 2nd quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 22 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns 

The speedy Semaj Morgan will take on an increased role for Michigan in 2024. Morgan came up big as a freshman last season and while the Wolverines are breaking in a new starting quarterback, he should receive plenty of touches. Michigan will get Morgan the football however is needed. Look for him to get involved in the run game.

15. Dymere Miller (Rutgers)

Dymere Miller (Rutgers).
Monmouth s Dymere Miller scores a touchdown. Lehigh at Monmouth University football. West Long Branch, NJ Saturday, September, 30, 2023 / Doug Hood / USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 stats: 90 receptions for 1,295 yards and nine touchdowns 

Dymere Miller was an absolute force at Monmouth but this will be a whole new animal for Miller. He will be asked to be one of the top options for former Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis this season. Playing against corners such as Will Johnson and Denzel Burke will be a challenge. However, Miller put up those numbers for Monmouth so the talent is there. 

14. Duce Robinson (USC)

Duce Robinson (USC)
Aug 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Duce Robinson (19) reacts after running the ball against the San Jose State Spartans during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 16 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns 

USC had a couple of exciting freshmen on its team last season and Robinson was one of those players. He led the Trojans averaging nearly 22 yards per reception. With Thaj Washington and Brenden Rice gone, Robinson will have an expanded role in 2024.

13. Julian Fleming (Penn State)

Julian Fleming (Penn State)
Apr 13, 2024; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Julian Fleming (3) lines up on the line of scrimmage during a warmup practice prior to the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports / Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 26 receptions for 270 yards 

Things never quite worked out for the former five-star at Ohio State. Fleming, while possessing talent, didn’t live up to the hype in Columbus. Now with a fresh start, Fleming will enter the Penn State room as the top dog. The Nittany Lions are hoping to see that five-star potential from Fleming in ’24. 

12. Kaden Prather (Maryland)

Kaden Prather (Maryland)
Oct. 7, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Kaden Prather (1) looks for a touchdown call while Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) correctly judged the catch to be incomplete during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium. / Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch

2023 stats: 42 receptions for 666 yards and five touchdowns 

The big 6-foot-4 wideout was 12th in the Big Ten last season with 666 receiving yards. The Terps aired the ball out a ton with Taulia Tagovailoa, but now that he is gone, the quarterback spot is a big mystery. But Prather is a top-15 receiver and his talent should stand out. 

11. Jeremiah Hunter (Washington)

Jeremiah Hunter (Washington
Oct 1, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (3) makes a catch against Washington State Cougars defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports / James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 62 receptions for 703 yards and seven touchdowns 

Hunter comes over from California, which had one of the worst passing offenses in the Pac-12, but still managed to finish 15th in receiving yards. He now enters an offense that will benefit him with Jeff Fisch and Will Rogers as head coach and quarterback. Hunter should be able to rack up some yardage at Washington. 

10. Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)

Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)
Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) returns a punt during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

2023 stats: N/A 

This is clearly a projection here since Jeremiah Smith has yet to play a down of college football. Smith could either soar up these rankings or drop depending on how he translates to the college game. The five-star receiver has made noise in the spring and will likely have a huge impact on the Buckeyes’ offense in ’24. 

9. Tai Felton (Maryland)

Tai Felton (Maryland)
Sep 30, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 48 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns 

Felton was the main guy Taulia Tagovailoa used a season ago, but with the quarterback spot uncertain, Felton will have to get adjusted to someone different. The 6-foot-2 playmaker finished eighth in the Big Ten last season in receiving and should be up toward the top again this year. 

8. Bryce Kirtz (Northwestern)

Bryce Kirtz (Northwestern)
Dec 23, 2023; Las Vagas, NV, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Bryce Kirtz (17) makes a touchdown catch against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 49 receptions for 701 yards and five touchdowns 

With so much uncertainty revolving around Northwestern last season, Bryce Kirtz made the most out of his situation. One of the top receivers in the Big Ten last season, he finished sixth in the conference in receiving yards. The NU quarterback situation is very questionable right now, but Kirtz is one of the best. 

7. Daniel Jackson (Minnesota)

Daniel Jackson (Minnesota)
Nov 25, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) runs with the ball as Wisconsin Badgers defensive back Preston Zachman (14) and linebacker Jordan Turner (54) give chase during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports / Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 59 receptions for 831 yards and eight touchdowns 

Jackson is back for another season with Minnesota and the Gophers went out and grabbed an FCS All-American at quarterback in hopes to make their passing game stronger. It should only help Daniel’s numbers in 2024.

6. Evan Stewart (Oregon)

Evan Stewart (Oregon)
Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart hauls in a pass during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

2023 stats: 38 receptions for 514 yards and four touchdowns 

This one will probably come back to bite me. Stewart is one of the top prospects in college football and his move to Oregon will only help his receiving numbers. But I think Oregon has another guy on its roster that’s going to make noise – more on that later. Stewart has the chance to be the best WR in the Big Ten in ’24, but if he’s not, Stewart will be a borderline top-five. 

5. Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)

Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)
Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) catches a pass in front of Michigan Wolverines defensive back Quinten Johnson (28) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

2023 stats: 41 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns 

Marvin Harrison Jr. is out and now Emeka Egbuka will get the nod to take the lead role in the passing game. Freshman Jeremiah Smith could potentially be there at the end of the season, but Egbuka has been around the program for a while and should take advantage of Ohio State’s offensive scheme. 

4. Colston Loveland (Michigan)

Colston Loveland (Michigan)
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland (18) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 45 receptions for 649 yards and four touchdowns 

Loveland is more than likely a slam dunk as the top tight end in the Big Ten in 2024. He will be Michigan’s top receiving option and checks all the boxes. I don’t think the Wolverines’ passing attack will be as good as last season, but Loveland will definitely get his opportunities and targets.

3. Zachariah Branch (USC)

Zachariah Branch (USC)
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) carries as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Ramon Henderson (11) defends in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 31 receptions for 320 yards and two touchdowns 

Branch came onto the college scene in a hurry last season as a true freshman for USC. He was not only a skilled receiver but made an impact in the return game – returning both a punt and kick back for a touchdown. It always seems that USC has a star receiver on its roster and I believe Branch is that next. He should shine in Lincoln Riley’s offense. 

2. Will Pauling (Wisconsin)

Will Pauling (Wisconsin)
Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Will Pauling (6) catches a pass in front of Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 74 receptions for 837 yards and six touchdowns 

After not playing a ton in his first two seasons, Pauling made a significant jump in 2023. He was second in the conference in receptions and third in receiving yards. Wisconsin is hoping to make a bigger jump with its passing game after bringing over Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback. Pauling is going to get his regardless, but Van Dyke could get Pauling over that 1,000 mark. 

1. Tez Johnson (Oregon)

Tez Johnson (Oregon)
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs the ball behind offensive lineman Steven Jones (74) against the Liberty Flames during the second half in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 86 receptions for 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns 

I feel like Tez Johnson is one of the most overlooked players in college right now with the arrival of Evan Stewart. Johnson, who was the No. 2 last season with the Ducks, finished fourth in the Pac-12 in receiving yards and fifth in receptions – while leading Oregon. Johnson has been around the program and is familiar with the offense. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel may make Oregon even better in the passing game and I look for Johnson to have a superb season. 

