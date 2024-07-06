Ranking The Top 25 Big Ten Football Pass-Catchers Heading Into 2024
The Big Ten will have four new teams when the 2024 football season begins this year. The conference added Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington from the Pac-12 Conference and college football will have a new feel to it come August. I’m going to continue with the Big Ten rankings for the new-look conference.
In this article, I’m going to rank the Big Ten pass catchers. All 18 teams have multiple guys who could make a case for being in the top 18, so I extended the rankings to 25. For these rankings, I’m not just looking at 2023 stats, but looking at the situation these guys are in and doing some projections as well. Here are the top 25 pass-catchers.
25. CJ Smith (Purdue)
2023 stats: six receptions for 116 yards
The Purdue receiving corps is depleted after losing its top two options from last year. Ryan Walters went out and grabbed the former Georgia Bulldog from the portal and I suspect Smith will be the top option on a pass-heavy Purdue team.
24. Luke Lachey (Iowa)
2023 stats: 10 receptions for 131 yards
Lachey was limited to just three games in 2023 due to injury, but as we all know, the Hawkeyes are never without a talented tight end room. Iowa believes Lachey is its next great tight end and he is no doubt the top option for this Iowa team.
23. J. Michael Sturdivant (UCLA)
2023 stats: 36 receptions for 596 yards and four touchdowns
The big 6-foot-3 receiver is back after having the second-most receiving yards for the Bruins last season. With Ethan Garbers back at quarterback, Sturdivant will have good chemistry right away in the passing game. Even with Logan Loya still around, Sturdivant will be a key cog in the passing game.
22. Bryson Green (Wisconsin)
2023 stats: 32 receptions for 480 yards and two touchdowns
Green was behind Will Pauling last season at Wisconsin, but still managed to catch for nearly 500 yards. The junior receiver has a year in his belt with Luke Fickell’s offense and figures to garner even more receptions in 2024 with Tyler Van Dyke at the helm.
21. Jahmal Banks (Nebraska)
2023 stats: 59 receptions for 653 yards and four touchdowns
Banks comes to Nebraska after playing for Wake Forest. Banks will more than likely be Dylan Raiola’s top option this season so expect an uptick in yardage there. The 6-foot-4 receiver has been over 600 yards for two years in a row at Wake Forest.
20. Zakhari Franklin (Illinois)
2023 stats: Four receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown
This feels like a boom or bust situation for Franklin. While he didn’t play much for Ole Miss in 2023, he was a star for UTSA catching for over 1,000 yards in both 2021 and 2022. Now with Illinois, his production will stem from how much better the Illini’s passing game is this season. Franklin has the potential to be a top-10 receiver in the league, but will he get the opportunity?
19. Logan Loya (UCLA)
2023 stats: 59 receptions for 655 yards and five touchdowns
Loya, the UCLA top target, is back for his fifth season. As mentioned earlier, Ethan Garbers is back at the quarterback and there is a ton of familiarity between the two. Loya may not catch for 1,000 yards in Deshaun Foster’s offense with how much UCLA may run the ball, but he is a great safety net for the passing attack.
18. Montorie Foster (Michigan State)
2023 stats: 43 receptions for 576 yards and three touchdowns
Foster led the team last season in receiving and there isn’t any reason to believe he shouldn’t this season. Michigan State is in a better position with Aidan Chiles playing quarterback since he followed Jonathan Smith to East Lansing. Foster could be around the 700-800 range when it’s all said and done.
17. Elijah Sarratt (Indiana)
2023 stats: 82 receptions for 1,191 yards and eight touchdowns
Sarratt is one of the many players to come over to Indiana with former James Madison coach Curt Cignetti. Sarratt was the top playmaker on JMU last season and he is widely expected to become the top option for Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke in 2024. I’m not sure if he can make as big of an impact with the Hoosiers against Big Ten defenses, but we shall see.
16. Semaj Morgan (Michigan)
2023 stats: 22 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns
The speedy Semaj Morgan will take on an increased role for Michigan in 2024. Morgan came up big as a freshman last season and while the Wolverines are breaking in a new starting quarterback, he should receive plenty of touches. Michigan will get Morgan the football however is needed. Look for him to get involved in the run game.
15. Dymere Miller (Rutgers)
2023 stats: 90 receptions for 1,295 yards and nine touchdowns
Dymere Miller was an absolute force at Monmouth but this will be a whole new animal for Miller. He will be asked to be one of the top options for former Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis this season. Playing against corners such as Will Johnson and Denzel Burke will be a challenge. However, Miller put up those numbers for Monmouth so the talent is there.
14. Duce Robinson (USC)
2023 stats: 16 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns
USC had a couple of exciting freshmen on its team last season and Robinson was one of those players. He led the Trojans averaging nearly 22 yards per reception. With Thaj Washington and Brenden Rice gone, Robinson will have an expanded role in 2024.
13. Julian Fleming (Penn State)
2023 stats: 26 receptions for 270 yards
Things never quite worked out for the former five-star at Ohio State. Fleming, while possessing talent, didn’t live up to the hype in Columbus. Now with a fresh start, Fleming will enter the Penn State room as the top dog. The Nittany Lions are hoping to see that five-star potential from Fleming in ’24.
12. Kaden Prather (Maryland)
2023 stats: 42 receptions for 666 yards and five touchdowns
The big 6-foot-4 wideout was 12th in the Big Ten last season with 666 receiving yards. The Terps aired the ball out a ton with Taulia Tagovailoa, but now that he is gone, the quarterback spot is a big mystery. But Prather is a top-15 receiver and his talent should stand out.
11. Jeremiah Hunter (Washington)
2023 stats: 62 receptions for 703 yards and seven touchdowns
Hunter comes over from California, which had one of the worst passing offenses in the Pac-12, but still managed to finish 15th in receiving yards. He now enters an offense that will benefit him with Jeff Fisch and Will Rogers as head coach and quarterback. Hunter should be able to rack up some yardage at Washington.
10. Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)
2023 stats: N/A
This is clearly a projection here since Jeremiah Smith has yet to play a down of college football. Smith could either soar up these rankings or drop depending on how he translates to the college game. The five-star receiver has made noise in the spring and will likely have a huge impact on the Buckeyes’ offense in ’24.
9. Tai Felton (Maryland)
2023 stats: 48 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns
Felton was the main guy Taulia Tagovailoa used a season ago, but with the quarterback spot uncertain, Felton will have to get adjusted to someone different. The 6-foot-2 playmaker finished eighth in the Big Ten last season in receiving and should be up toward the top again this year.
8. Bryce Kirtz (Northwestern)
2023 stats: 49 receptions for 701 yards and five touchdowns
With so much uncertainty revolving around Northwestern last season, Bryce Kirtz made the most out of his situation. One of the top receivers in the Big Ten last season, he finished sixth in the conference in receiving yards. The NU quarterback situation is very questionable right now, but Kirtz is one of the best.
7. Daniel Jackson (Minnesota)
2023 stats: 59 receptions for 831 yards and eight touchdowns
Jackson is back for another season with Minnesota and the Gophers went out and grabbed an FCS All-American at quarterback in hopes to make their passing game stronger. It should only help Daniel’s numbers in 2024.
6. Evan Stewart (Oregon)
2023 stats: 38 receptions for 514 yards and four touchdowns
This one will probably come back to bite me. Stewart is one of the top prospects in college football and his move to Oregon will only help his receiving numbers. But I think Oregon has another guy on its roster that’s going to make noise – more on that later. Stewart has the chance to be the best WR in the Big Ten in ’24, but if he’s not, Stewart will be a borderline top-five.
5. Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)
2023 stats: 41 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns
Marvin Harrison Jr. is out and now Emeka Egbuka will get the nod to take the lead role in the passing game. Freshman Jeremiah Smith could potentially be there at the end of the season, but Egbuka has been around the program for a while and should take advantage of Ohio State’s offensive scheme.
4. Colston Loveland (Michigan)
2023 stats: 45 receptions for 649 yards and four touchdowns
Loveland is more than likely a slam dunk as the top tight end in the Big Ten in 2024. He will be Michigan’s top receiving option and checks all the boxes. I don’t think the Wolverines’ passing attack will be as good as last season, but Loveland will definitely get his opportunities and targets.
3. Zachariah Branch (USC)
2023 stats: 31 receptions for 320 yards and two touchdowns
Branch came onto the college scene in a hurry last season as a true freshman for USC. He was not only a skilled receiver but made an impact in the return game – returning both a punt and kick back for a touchdown. It always seems that USC has a star receiver on its roster and I believe Branch is that next. He should shine in Lincoln Riley’s offense.
2. Will Pauling (Wisconsin)
2023 stats: 74 receptions for 837 yards and six touchdowns
After not playing a ton in his first two seasons, Pauling made a significant jump in 2023. He was second in the conference in receptions and third in receiving yards. Wisconsin is hoping to make a bigger jump with its passing game after bringing over Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback. Pauling is going to get his regardless, but Van Dyke could get Pauling over that 1,000 mark.
1. Tez Johnson (Oregon)
2023 stats: 86 receptions for 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns
I feel like Tez Johnson is one of the most overlooked players in college right now with the arrival of Evan Stewart. Johnson, who was the No. 2 last season with the Ducks, finished fourth in the Pac-12 in receiving yards and fifth in receptions – while leading Oregon. Johnson has been around the program and is familiar with the offense. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel may make Oregon even better in the passing game and I look for Johnson to have a superb season.
