Michigan Football: Alex Orji leading the way in fall camp
It won't come as much of a surprise if you've been paying attention over the last six months, but Alex Orji appears to be the top dog in the quarterback battle that is currently playing out in Ann Arbor. The rumblings out of fall camp suggest that Orji has been setting the pace among the QBs over the last two weeks, and his dual-threat ability brings a unique element to the Michigan offense that is causing some fits for the defense.
Orji, who was recently listed as one of the top athletic freaks in all of college football by The Athletic, has spent a considerable amount of time working to elevate his game during the off-season. That work has been noticed by his teammates, including junior wideout Tyler Morris.
“I think he’s just a lot more detailed,” Morris said. “He’s definitely made a lot of great throws this fall. I think every day it’s been growing for him and he’s continuing to build and work on areas of his game that he might have struggled in before, but also keeping strong in the areas that he was good in. There’s some throws he’s made that have been amazing. I think he’s picked up his consistency for sure. I think that was probably the biggest thing he had to work on.”
Prior to fall camp, Orji discussed some of the things he had been working on over the summer in order to take his game to the next level. Although much of his focus was centered on throwing mechanics and becoming more consistent through the air, Orji said he also worked to develop his leadership qualities.
"I would say comfortability with my mechanics, building that muscle memory," Orji said. "As well as comfortability with raising my voice sometimes, being that leader that all of us quarterbacks are."
Orji may have an edge in race right now, but there's still two and half weeks left of fall camp before Michigan enters game week prep for the season opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31. Veteran QBs Jack Tuttle and Davis Warren are certainly going to do everything they can to make their case for the QB1 spot, but that overall competition is something that the entire group really seems to embrace. Although Orji obviously wants to establish himself as the starter, his primary focus is on putting in the work and taking full advantage of every opportunity that comes his way - regardless of where he ultimately lands on the depth chart.
"Respect the game of football, pay your dues with hard work and the dedication that you put in," said Orji. "For me, it's super important even last year with the few times that I came on the field, taking a top-10 pick out of the game and putting me in there to take snaps, you can't take stuff like that for granted. It's really awesome to have perspective on knowing where we are, knowing the opportunity that we have to play for the University of Michigan. I try to preach it to the guys all the time. Anyone that has a chance to play, even a chance to practice for the University of Michigan, you gotta take advantage of that every day."
