Michigan Football: El-Hadi intends to dominate, be a 'dawg' in 2024
Outside of the quarterback battle, the biggest question mark for the Michigan offense in 2024 is on the offensive line. The Wolverines will feature an entirely new starting unit this season after sending all five starters from 2023 to the NFL. But that doesn't mean that Michigan lacks experience up front. In fact, the projected staring unit in 2024 consists entirely of veteran guys:
- Left Tackle: Myles Hinton (fifth-year senior)
- Left Guard: Josh Priebe (graduate student)
- Center: Greg Crippen (senior) / Raheem Anderson (graduate student)
- Right Guard: Giovanni El-Hadi (senior)
- Right Tackle: Jeffrey Presi (graduate student) / Andrew Gentry (junior)
Even with plenty of veteran options up front, the Wolverines will still need guys to emerge as leaders - particularly with the loss of captains Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter. One of those emerging leaders appears to be senior Giovanni El-Hadi. Entering his fourth year in the program, the 6-5, 310 pound guard is ready to make the most of his opportunity.
"I want to be a leader for the o-line, El-Hadi said. "We're going to give it our all, I'm giving it my all every day. I trusted the process this long, trust in God this long. It's my time. I'm going out there to dominate, be one of those dawgs."
Although El-Hadi made it clear that there were opportunities to explore his options elsewhere via the transfer portal, the veteran guard said that no other opportunity could offer what Michigan could. From the coaching staff to the level of competition he faces on the defensive side of the ball in practice, El-Hadi said he didn't want to be anywhere else.
"I've been very patient, trust in God," El-Hadi said. I didn't want to leave nowhere else, didn't want to go nowhere else. I had opportunities, but I decided to stay over here. I've been patient, and it's my turn now.
"Michigan is one of the best places out here. One of the best o-line coaches, we had coach Moore. Now coach Newsome, one of the best o-line coaches. I just trust in the process, that's what it's about. We have a standard over here, we have to withhold that standard every day. That's what it's about. Keep getting better and better. We have the two best defensive tackles in the nation. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."
As for the entire group itself, El-Hadi knows that the standard is extremely high for the offensive line at the University of Michigan. Along with developing trust and chemistry within the unit, he says depth will also be a critical element for the Wolverines to be successful up front this fall.
"It's been really good. On the field, we trust each other. We gotta build that chemistry to be a great o-line. We need chemistry to be a great o-line. Trust in that, work together. Honestly, we have competitions all throughout the o-line. But at the end of the day, we know we have that standard. We need 10 offensive linemen, we don't need 5. We need 10 to be able to play."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football gaining momentum with 2025 five-star prospect
Michigan opponent to wear historic-looking helmet against the Wolverines this season
Detroit Lions star on Michigan football: 'I know Michigan's done'