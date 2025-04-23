ESPN NFL mock draft has Detroit Lions selecting Michigan's Will Johnson
Michigan's Will Johnson was once viewed as a guy who would be a top 5 pick in the NFL Draft. From the second he arrived on campus in Ann Arbor, analysts knew that his combination of size, speed, and athleticism would lead to a long and successful career at the next level. And while all of that is still very possible, Johnson's draft stock has taken a big hit following his final year at Michigan. The primary reason is due to a string of nagging injuries that caused him to miss significant time during the 2024 season.
But even with the nagging injuries and a lackluster junior campaign, Johnson is still projected to go in the first round. On Wednesday, ESPN NFL analyst Peter Schrager shared his one and only mock draft leading up to the event tomorrow. Johnson is among four Wolverines that are expected to go in the first round, but his destination in this latest mock draft has Michigan (and Detroit) fans excited.
According to Schrager's mock draft, the Detroit Lions will select Johnson with their first pick (No 28 overall).
The potential of Johnson going to the Lions has created plenty of intrigue among Michigan and Detroit fans. It would be a similar story to that of Aidan Hutchinson, a guy who grew up in Michigan, played for the Wolverines, and became an impact player with the Lions as a first round pick. If Johnson does take that same path, the expectation is that he would become an impact player in year one for Detroit.
Here's what Schrager had to say about Johnson going No. 28 overall to Detroit:
"Johnson's stock has slipped a bit. He had a foot injury last season and was inconsistent for the Wolverines. He also sat out Michigan's pro day because of a hamstring injury. He's a top-level talent, though, and he'd be the perfect corner to complement Terrion Arnold."
