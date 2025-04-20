Michigan trending to land top 10 QB recruit in 2026 class
The Michigan Wolverines are coming off of a solid recruiting weekend following the annual Spring Game in the Big House. Among the many talented recruits that were in the building on Saturday, Michigan hosted one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. Brady Smigiel was in Ann Arbor for the weekend and seemed to enjoy his time at Michigan Stadium, so much so that it appears that the Wolverines are now trending to land the high four-star QB.
Steve Wiltfong has put in a prediction for Michigan to land the Smigiel with a confidence level of 40. That certainly leaves the door open for other top programs to try and steal him away from Ann Arbor, but it would appear that - at least for now - there's confidence Michigan is leading the way in this one.
Smigiel holds offers from some of the top programs around the country, including Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington, and Florida State. And while Michigan is currently listed as one of the top favorites according to On3, it's Florida State who's still listed as the top contender at 53.7 percent.
When it comes to Michigan, there's several major factors in the recruitment of Smigiel. With Bryce Underwood figuring to be the starter for the next three seasons, any QB recruit will need to consider the possibility of sitting for a couple of years before getting an opportunity to start in Ann Arbor.
Additionally, Michigan is breaking in a new offensive coordinator in 2025 with Chip Lindsey. Although Lindsey brings nearly three decades of collegiate coaching experience to Michigan, there's still question marks about what exactly the offense will look like. During the 2024 season, the Wolverines finished with one of the worst passing attacks in the country (ranked No. 131). In order to land a guy like Smigiel, the coaching staff will need to prove that the offense will be far more friendly to the QB position moving forward.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
LOOK: Michigan football spring game official box score, standouts from game, how Bryce Underwood fared
Michigan Football: Spring Game takeaways, how Bryce Underwood fared in 'live' action
Michigan football offers scholarship to running back in the transfer portal
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7