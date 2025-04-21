NFL Draft Shock? ESPN Analyst predicts Michigan star will go earlier than expected
With the 2025 NFL Draft set to take place this week, Michigan fans are eager to see where their favorite Wolverines will end up. And while it's not uncommon for Michigan to produce early draft picks, this year's draft class is expected to see four Wolverines hear their names called in the first round.
Among those four first round prospects is tight end Colston Loveland. Even though he battled an injury during his final season with the Wolverines, he still finished as the team's leader in receptions (56), reception yards (582), and receiving touchdowns (5). His combination of size, speed, and athleticism made him a matchup nightmare for any opposing defense, and the belief is that he'll continue to pose such problems in the NFL.
Although the vast majority of NFL mock drafts have Loveland going in the first round, ESPN NFL analyst Peter Schrager said he expects the star tight end to go higher than anticipated.
CBS Sports' Mike Renner recently released his mock draft and he's projecting Loveland to go at No. 22 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers. It's certainly a destination that makes sense, particularly with head coach Jim Harbaugh having the opportunity to reunite with his former Michigan recruit. Loveland would be an instant impact player for the Chargers offense as a rookie, and it seems unlikely that Harbaugh would pass on the opportunity to bring him to Los Angeles if he's still there at No. 22.
If Schrager is right, Loveland could end up higher than the No. 22 overall pick. Renner's mock draft has the Chicago Bears taking Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at No. 10 overall. With the Bears potentially targeting a tight end with their first pick, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Loveland go in that spot instead.
With fellow teammates like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Will Johnson all expected to go in the first round as well, it could be Loveland who makes the most noise on the first day of the draft.
