ESPN predicts Michigan to beat Ohio State twice in 2025
We're just two weeks removed from the official end of the 2024 college football season, but all eyes are already turned to what lies ahead in 2025. On Monday, ESPN gave its College Football Playoff projection for the 2025 season, and it includes some real interesting projections for Michigan and Ohio State.
As you can see from the Bracket below, ESPN believes the Wolverines will be back in the playoff hunt and actually score the No. 8 seed in the first round of the CFP. Incredibly, the projection also has Ohio State as the No. 9 seed, meaning we would see a rematch between Michigan and Ohio State in Ann Arbor... in the playoffs.
But how do we get to the potential of that epic playoff matchup? ESPN's Bill Connelly predicts Michigan to beat Ohio State in the regular season for a fifth-straight win over the Buckeyes. And while he believes that win sends the Wolverines back to the Big Ten championship game, he has Michigan losing to Penn State in Indianapolis.
"For grins, we'll say it's Drew Allar and PSU against Bryce Underwood and Michigan, and the senior blue-chipper beats the freshman blue-chipper in Indianapolis," Connelly wrote.
So to recap, Connelly is projecting that the Michigan Wolverines will defeat Ohio State twice in Ann Arbor in 2025 - once in November, and the next time in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
I understand that Ryan Day won back a lot of angry Buckeye fans by winning the national championship after losing to Michigan on Nov. 30. But given how bad the blowback was following that loss to Michigan, could Day actually keep his job by losing twice to the Wolverines in 2025? What a wild scenario that would provide, one that I'm quite confident Michigan fans are eagerly hoping plays out.
