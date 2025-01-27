Mock Draft Monday 1.0: Where Michigan football players are predicted to go in '25 NFL Draft
Now that the Conference Championship playoff games are over, more and more 2025 NFL mock drafts are starting to take shape. The Michigan Wolverines will likely have four players go in the first round. Both Mason Graham and Will Johnson are likely top-10 picks, while Kenneth Grant and Colston Loveland could both go mid-to-late first.
We will start looking at weekly mock drafts and aggregating them for your Michigan use. Here is our first version of the NFL mock draft Monday.
NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah)
Jeremiah released his first mock draft on Sunday and he did a full first-round mock.
He has Mason Graham doing No. 5 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"Graham is one of the cleaner evaluations in the draft. He provides unbelievable quickness, balance and instincts. "
Will Johnson is next going No. 15 to the Atlanta Falcons.
"Johnson is a polarizing player around the league. He provides size and production, but some questions emerged about his tackling and top speed in 2024."
Kenneth Grant teams back up with Mike Macdonald with the Seahawks taking the big lineman at No. 18.
"Mike Macdonald looks back to his old stomping grounds at Michigan to select Grant, who would be part of a great interior trio with Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II. Keep in mind that Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins are headed for free agency."
Lastly, Jeremiah has tight end Colston Loveland going to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 22.
"The Chargers need to give Justin Herbert more firepower. The coaching staff will be extremely familiar with what Loveland brings to the table."
PFF.com (Max Chadwick)
Chadwick updated his 2025 mock on Monday morning..
Like most, Mason Graham is predicted to the Jaguars at No. 5.
"While the Jaguars are set at edge defender with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, their interior defensive line still needs a lot of work. Jacksonville’s defensive tackles finished with the fifth-worst PFF grade (49.8) in 2024, and Graham is about the safest bet in the draft class. His 92.5 PFF overall grade over his three years in college ranked first among defensive tackles."
Will Johnson goes one pick later at No. 6 to the Raiders.
"Mason Graham’s teammate is a perfect needs-meets-value selection for the Raiders. While Johnson missed seven games due to various injuries this past season, he was a lockdown cornerback across his first two years. His 90.8 PFF grade in man coverage across 2022 and 2023 tied for the best in the nation alongside Quinyon Mitchell."
Chadwick has Jim Harbaugh's rival, the Broncos, taking Colston Loveland at No. 20.
"One of Denver’s top priorities this offseason should be to surround Bo Nix with as many weapons as possible. Loveland would fill a void at tight end and is worthy of a top-20 pick. Over the past two seasons, his 90.8 PFF receiving grade trailed only Tyler Warren among Power Four tight ends."
Kenneth Grant heads to the Vikings with the No. 24 pick.
"Of the four Vikings interior defenders who played 300 snaps this season, none earned a 60.0-plus PFF overall grade. Grant would help fix that problem immediately as one of five Power Four defensive tackles since 2023 with 80.0-plus grades as a pass-rusher and a run defender."
CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)
Trapasso did a full first-round mock that was updated on Sunday.
This time, Will Johnson goes No. 5 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"The Jaguars have to get more talent into the secondary. Will Johnson checks the boxes for a lockdown No. 1 cornerback."
Not sure how, but Mason Graham slides all the way to No. 16 and lands with the Cardinals.
"The Cardinals get a premier interior pass rusher in the middle of Round 1."
Trapasso has Kenneth Grant going one pick later to the Bengals at No. 17.
"The Bengals have to get nastier up front, and Kenneth Grant is a ball of energy with quality skill to disrupt the backfield."
Colston Loveland re-connects with Jim Harbaugh at No. 22.
"Jim Harbaugh goes back to Michigan for a gifted tight end for the middle of the field for Justin Herbert."
Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer)
Iyer updated his mock draft following the games on Sunday.
Iyer has Mason Graham going No. 7 to the Jets.
"The Jets have Quinnen Williams but could use another dominant, explosive player on the inside as they stick with a defensive-minded coach in former Lions coordinator Aaron Glenn. Graham was a consistent, intimidating force for the Michigan defense and should make a smooth rise to remain productive right away vs. the pass and run."
Will Johnson goes a couple of picks later to the Saints at No. 9.
"The Saints need to reboot at cornerback with Marshon Lattimore gone, Paulson Adebo heading to free agency, and injuries also piling up at the position. Johnson has a lot of appeal with size made to handle most bigger wide receivers. He is good enough to develop into a shutdown cover man early in his career."
Big Kenneth Grant goes to the 49ers with the No. 11 pick.
"The 49ers had a liability on the edge away from Nick Bosa and also were hurting defensively without a push inside. Grant has been rising up boards, getting more attention along with the can't-miss Graham for what he did to improve in his final college season with his strength and relentlessness."
Iyer has all four Michigan players going in the top-15 with Colston Loveland going No. 14 to the Colts.
"The Colts haven't had a top tight end target in a while, going back to the Andrew Luck days. They should love Loveland's potential in that capacity to be a field-stretching option in the mold of Philadelphia's Dallas Goedert for offensive-minded Shane Steichen, a former Eagles' coordinator. Loveland can be a key complement to Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs should the team stick with Anthony Richardson."
