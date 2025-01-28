ESPN predicts a major season from Michigan football in 2025
There is plenty of hope and optimism surrounding Michigan football heading into 2025. With late wins over eventual national champion Ohio State and Playoff contender Alabama to end the 2024 season, there are some people predicting the Wolverines will be a contender once again in 2025. Add in new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, the Wolverines' 131st-ranked offense should see a massive improvement next season.
One of those analysts who sees a big improvement in Ann Arbor is ESPN's Bill Connelly. The analytic guru predicted the 12-team Playoff for the 2025 season and not only does he have the Wolverines in it, but he sees Michigan getting back to the Big Ten Championship Game.
Connelly predicts Michigan to beat Ohio State in the regular season for a fifth-straight win over the Buckeyes. But he has Michigan losing to Penn State in the Big Ten Title Game.
"For grins, we'll say it's Drew Allar and PSU against Bryce Underwood and Michigan, and the senior blue-chipper beats the freshman blue-chipper in Indianapolis," Connelly wrote.
Although he has Michigan losing, he has the Wolverines getting into the 12-team Playoff as an at-large bid and getting the No. 8 seed. Who does Connelly have the Wolverines facing? The No. 9 seed Ohio State Buckeyes with the game being played in Ann Arbor.
Connelly has Michigan beating Ohio State for the second time in the same season, which would send Columbus, Ohio into a frenzy. Imagine Ryan Day losing to the Wolverines six-straight times. Oh, boy
Michigan's season would come to an end in the next round after losing to the No. 1 seed Georgia Bulldogs. Connelly has Penn State going on to beat Georgia in the finals.
Following Michigan's 8-5 season in 2024, I'm not sure there are any Wolverines fans who wouldn't take this outcome. Two wins over Ohio State, back in the playoff, with Bryce Underwood leading the way. If Connelly's prediction would come true, the Michigan faithful would be living the dream.
