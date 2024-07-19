Three Michigan players go in first-round of recent 2025 NFL mock draft
It's nothing new, but there are several Michigan Wolverines vying to be first-round selections in next April's 2025 NFL Draft. There are at least four juniors who could be selected within the first 32 picks and there are a couple of seniors who also could make an argument for being a first-round selection if things go their way during the 2024 college football season.
In Bleacher Report's most recent 2025 NFL mock draft, there are three Michigan players who are selected in the first round, and two of them are in very intriguing situations.
At No. 10, the Minnesota Vikings take Will Johnson
Will Johnson would make the second Michigan player the Vikings would select in back-to-back drafts. He would join quarterback J.J. McCarthy who Minnesota drafted with the 10th pick in the '24 NFL Draft. Not sure how realistic it is that Johnson falls to No. 10 -- there are several people who view him as a top-five pick. But he would be a match made in heaven in the Minnesota defensive scheme under Brian Flores. Flores loves to blitz and allow his corners to play man coverage -- something Johnson excels at. He is a physical corner who has a nose for the football. The Vikings could use a player like Johnson and his skillset for a Flores-led defense.
With the No. 13 pick, the Los Angeles Chargers take Mason Graham
There is zero doubt that if the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh have the 13th pick in the draft and Mason Graham is available -- they will be taking him. Graham would make for a steal with a mid-round selection and would instantly be a top player on the Chargers' defense. As a sophomore at Michigan, Graham had a 90.0 PFF grade which was among the best in the entire country. He enters his junior campaign with the Wolverines as one of the top players in the country and all eyes will be on Graham to see how he performs as a top-15 NFL pick in waiting.
The Indianapolis Colts take Colston Loveland with pick No. 17
The Colts have been chasing that electric tight end for quite a while now. Indianapolis has taken tight ends in previous drafts but not many have made the impact that Dallas Clark once did with Peyton Manning under center. With the Colts taking Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft, they are going to want to get him as many playmakers to throw the ball to as possible. Loveland is a do-it-all tight end who can both block and catch the ball at a high level. He was a safety net for J.J. McCarthy last season en route to a national title and with both Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson gone, Loveland should really shine in 2024 as the top target for Michigan.
