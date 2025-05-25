Examining Michigan football's 2025 schedule with advanced analytics; comparing entire Big Ten
With spring behind us and summer ahead, ESPN released its new SP+ Rankings. The Wolverines checked in as the 10th-best team in the country according to the advanced analytics. ESPN was high on Michigan's defense, and the analytics were much higher on the Wolverines' offense compared to a season ago. But how does Michigan's 2025 schedule look as far as analytics are concerned, and how do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the Big Ten?
Michigan's 2025 schedule (analytic ranking):
Week 1: vs. New Mexico (130th overall)
Week 2: @ Oklahoma (16th overall)
Week 3: vs. Central Michigan (117th overall)
Week 4: @ Nebraska (34th overall)
Week 6: vs. Wisconsin (37th overall)
Week 7: @ USC (30th overall)
Week 8: vs. Washington (39th overall)
Week 9: @ Michigan State (64th overall)
Week 10: vs. Purdue (101st overall)
Week 12: @ Northwestern (87th overall)
Week 13: @ Maryland (70th overall)
Week 14: vs. Ohio State (1st overall)
According to the advanced analytics, the game in Norman against Oklahoma will be the second-toughest game behind Ohio State. The Wolverines should have two easy non-conference tests lumped in between the game against the Sooners. Then in from Week 4-8, Michigan will face four teams that are ranked in the 30s. But the Wolverines have a real shot to cruise until facing the Buckeyes in the last week. Of course, this is all on paper, and games are played for a reason.
Here is how the entire Big Ten ranks per the SP+ Rankings:
1. Ohio State (1st overall)
2. Penn State (3rd overall)
3. Oregon (7th overall)
4. Michigan (10th overall)
5. Illinois (19th overall)
6. Indiana (23rd overall)
7. Iowa (28th overall)
8. USC (30th overall)
9. Nebraska (34th overall)
10. Wisconsin (37th overall)
11. Washington (39th overall)
12. Minnesota (40th overall)
13. Rutgers (45th overall)
14. UCLA (51st overall)
15. Michigan State (64th overall)
16. Maryland (70th overall)
17. Northwestern (87th overall)
18. Purdue (101st overall)
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football climbs in ESPN's latest SP+ Rankings prior to 2025 season
ESPN predicts a career year from Detroit Lions' edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson following 2024 injury
Big Ten coaches sound off on Michigan football in 2025; including one head-scratching comment
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson