ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe give wild take on JJ McCarthy
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe are known for tackling all kinds of topics throughout the sporting world. And while both have carved out a pretty nice career in that field, their latest take on JJ McCarthy proves that even the "experts" in the industry can provide some pretty awful analysis.
Earlier this week, McCarthy sat down for a quick interview with Kay Adams of the Up & Adams show. During the discussion, McCarthy indicated that the Vikings still haven't made anything official when it comes to his potential status as the starting quarterback. But rather than view that as a negative, McCarthy gave an incredibly well-thought-out answer.
"They haven't told me, and I'm happy they didn't," McCarthy said. "I try to earn it every single day, and I never want that to be given to me. It's such a privilege and an opportunity to give me that chance, I'm just going to make the most of it every single day."
And while most viewed that as a very mature way of approaching the situation, Stephen A. and Shannon Sharpe decided to go a different direction. Spinning McCarthy's response into something almost negative, the two hosts decided to mock the Vikings QB for taking a level-headed approach.
"Stephen A... what does he want? Does he want a quarterback reveal," asked Sharpe. "You know how we see all these TikTok trends and gender reveals. So what's he want, a quarterback reveal? QB1 is JJ McCarthy and it's blue. Man, get outta here. Go play football, man."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football receives prediction to land four-star offensive lineman
Minnesota Vikings still haven't confirmed J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback in 2025
Michigan Basketball: Dusty May talks challenges of transfer portal opening during a NCAA Tournament run
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7