Everything Michigan OC Chip Lindsey said ahead of Northwestern, including Bryce Underwood's development
On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey spoke with the media ahead of the Northwestern game. He was asked about playcalling, what happened during the bye week, Bryce Underwood's development, and so much more.
Here is everything he said.
What self-scouting was focused on during the bye week
Yeah, I think really focused on trying to get details of everything we're doing. And I think from ball security, basic stuff, we did the first bye week as well. You kind of get a chance to go back and really make an emphasis. Obviously, that showed up in the last game. Kept us from scoring probably a couple of touchdowns. So, you know, really emphasizing the fundamentals.
I think you go back to that when you're in the bye week. You have time to do that. You have some more individual time probably than you usually have on a practice schedule, which is awesome. And I think each and every position kind of goes through that and tries to improve all their fundamentals. And, you know, Sherrone's made a big emphasis on that with the team. And even for us, hey, on the practice schedule, let's make sure we're working the fundamentals this week and really improve for this last stretch run we're on here.
How many of the issues are caused due to a new offense
Yeah, I mean, I think some. But, you know, at the end of the day, we've played nine games, and they've played some now. So I feel I'm really, really proud of that group, those young guys. Like, when you look at those offensive linemen, you're playing with, you know, three young guys up there, and I'm really proud of them. I mean, we've had the – I guess the last two times we've played, we've had the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week at running back.
And I think that's a testament to those guys improving and Grant's doing a great job coaching them. And, you know, we signed them because we thought they were good players and they're playing a little earlier maybe than expected. But, no, I like them. And I think they're only going to get better and improve. You see that each week. And, you know, that group is – this group and Gio is kind of the veteran, him and Crip.
They've kind of pulled that group together some, I think. And you can see that those guys are kind of gelling as a unit. And obviously we know as a stretch run comes, we've got to play better, you know, at every position. But, you know, right now I was really proud of them. You know, if I had one thing, the last game we didn't pass pro as well, right, which caused some issues. But really excited about that group. The future is really bright, I think, with those guys.
Factors that could be holding the offense back
You know, from my standpoint, I don't know if we're ever happy with exactly where we are, you know, from my seat. But, you know, there's some things I think that are self-inflicted that are keeping us from getting to our potential. Don't get me wrong, I'm excited about the progress we've made, we've improved and all that. But our standard is going to be really high, you know, when you talk about where we want to be offensively. Each year is different. You know, the offense goes around the strengths of your players, we all understand that.
But I really like the progress we're making. It's just the self-inflicted things. Clean up, last week we had the turnovers, we talked about that. You know, we didn't pass pro as well, so there's some things to clean up fundamentally with that. And with the running backs. So, just as a unit continuing to grow and gel, we've had some different combinations. But, you know, playing, but that's not an excuse. We got to get those guys ready to go, and that's kind of what our goal is and focus is right now.
Is only seven passing TDs shocking
No, I mean, we're 7-2 and playing well. So, you know, my thing is I'm not really caught up in the stats, we just want to win and do the best job we can do based on what we have right now. And, no, I mean, you know, I remember when I had Drake in 2023, it seems like we got tackled inside the five on all our long passes and stuff, and we ended up running it in. Omarion Hampton had a bunch of touchdowns, and Drake didn't have near as many passing touchdowns. He didn't care. You know, it's like one of the things we want to win. So, I don't really, you know, really know much about that other than we want to score touchdowns every time we get down there, and whether we throw it or run it doesn't really matter to me.
Will there be a game where the passing attack needs to be more efficient
Well, yeah, I think we always want to be more efficient, but 250 yards the last two times out over in Big Ten play. So, you know, if we're going to run it well, that's fine. We want to run it well. And if we need to throw it, you know, to win, then we have to or whatever. I think you have to be multiple, but there's a lot of factors involved in that. But, again, you know, where we are offensively, you know, I just think, you know, winning the game is the most important thing. And whatever it takes to do it, we're going to do that.
Thoughts on playing in Wrigley Field and the challenges ahead
Yeah, you know, I'm not sure. I've never been to Wrigley, so I'm excited about that venue and seeing that. But, you know, once the game starts, it's on the same field. I know it's maybe a little tighter, but, yeah, it'll be kind of a cool experience and, you know, play early that day so we'll get up and be ready to go. And I think we're looking forward to it. We're going to play a really good team. That's one thing that kind of I don't know if many people are taught.
Those guys are really good on that side of the ball. The defense we're fixing to play statistically is really good, and you can see it on film. Those guys know what they're doing, the system they're in. They're very good players, and their coaches do a great job. So, big challenge for us. And that's why I'm glad we had the bye week so we could get some guys maybe back. And, you know, we've had a good week and a half of practice so far. So, need to finish the week the right way. Big challenge for us on the road.
Strengths of Northwestern
Yeah, I think their front seven is really impressive. When you talk about the D linemen, 91 and 4, really jump out. Obviously, number one, I think is a really good player. Those linebackers, they run sideline to sideline. They play downhill to safety. Number six is impressive. I think his name is Fitzgerald. He's impressive downhill. You can tell they play with confidence. They know what they're doing. They know where their weaknesses are. They understand that. And I just see a physical bunch that we're going to have to make sure that we're ready to go because if we sleepwalk Saturday morning getting ready, then, you know, we're not going to be in the best position to win. These guys are going to be ready to go, and we've got to make sure we are as well.
How much do offensive gameplans change week to week
Yeah, I don't think so. I think, you know, I go back to I think offensive football is about trying to get the ball to your best players, you know, and, you know, we've got two backs that are really good players. We understand that. And I think each week you build your game plan based on two things, what you're going to see or anticipate that you're going to see and then also what your strengths are as an offense. And, you know, that's kind of I think where it starts. And then as you go through the week, different situations, whether it's third down or red zone, there's some things that you have to adjust to. But I just think for us, you know, the way our team is built right now, being able to run the football is extremely important for our success. And then everything kind of plays off of that.
On varying sets with the No. 3 WR struggles
Yeah, we play probably as much 12 as anybody, you know. Depending on how you count those tight ends, you know, defenses sometimes see some of those tight ends as receivers, so they play knuckle defense instead of playing base. But, you know, I think, again, it goes back to trying to get our best players in position and put them in position, what they do the best. Some guys are great option runners. Some are great vertical runners, whatever it is. And I think that's the trick every week is figuring out, you know, what fits the defense we're going to see and then what fits the guys we have now. You know, sometimes we'll be in 11, sometimes we'll be in 12, and I think being multiple is the key.
Anything he can do different with Jordan Marshall compared to Justice Haynes
Different? Probably I wouldn't say we try to do things a lot different. I do think they're two different styles maybe sometimes, but they're both effective what they do. I think Jordan, you see the pile move a lot when he's in there. It's kind of the muddy runs, and he broke one long one the other night.
Justice has broken several long ones, right, from long distance, so that sticks out. But I've seen him punish safeties as well. So I like the combination of the two obviously would be better than having one. But at the end of the day, I think our offense is, you know, what it is so to speak, and I think Jordan can adapt to whatever we're doing. He's good in pass pro. He's good at catching the ball in backfield. So, no, I don't think there's a whole lot of difference. We just got to, you know, again, it goes back to executing up front and the details of what we're doing, and that's kind of what we're focused on no matter who the tailback is.
On limiting Jordan's carries
Yeah, I think he needs to be in that number of 20, 25 touches, you know, whether it's carries or whether it's touches, you know, throwing the ball to him where you feel like you're pretty sure he's going to get the ball. I think he played 50-something snaps or something, which is probably a little much, but the young guys are coming on, Bryson as well as Jasper, so I think there's going to be a good mix, a good combination.
You know, we can't let him play too many snaps, you know, but at the same time, you know, he's going to be a workhorse for us at times, and I think Tony's doing a great job of going through our game plan and trying to figure out where we can, you know, put the other two guys in, and one thing, they got some reps against Purdue, which was really good, and I think that's going to help them, help them develop and more comfortable.
I think a lot of that, as young players, is just confidence, you know, confident, hey, I'm going to do this, because they were all really good high school players at some point, but there's always, when you're in high school, I remember being in 10th grade thinking, man, I'm fixing to start my first game laying there during stretch, and I hope I can do this, you know, and there is that, you know, and then the next year or the two years later, now you're used to the speed of the game, you're used to everything that goes with it. I think the same thing in college, and the more those guys get reps, the better they're going to be, and we got a lot of confidence in them, for sure.
Has he ever been around a RB that runs as hard as Jordan
Yeah, we've had a couple. When Omarion Hampton sticks out, Kerryon Johnson at Auburn sticks out. I think what's cool when you're up high in the press box and you, you know, kind of when it wads up in there and you see the pile move, I like seeing the linemen chasing and pushing, too, instead of just standing there, which our guys do a good job of that. But definitely it's cool to see him because, you know, for him, he's a powerful guy. He gets behind his pads very well and moves the pile, and that's exciting to see as a coach, for sure. When you want to be able to run the football and you can hand it off in there and feel like, you know, you're going to get positive yards.
On Bryce Underwood's development
Yeah, I think the more he plays, the more comfortable he's going to get it. I think it's about reps. When you have a young player, you know, he's, you know, again, it goes back. We talked about this protecting the ball. I think that's the thing that bothered me the most because he's really, most of the year, really done a nice job of that. And then I think, you know, all the way around, we've got to do a great job protecting him.
We've got to do a great job catching the ball when we get opportunities. And it all kind of works together. But I like his growth. I mean, it's funny. I was leaving here last night and this guy's up here. I know he's passed 1045 because that's when I was here. He's in there watching third down. It's a guy that loves football. He's a football fanatic, so to speak, and wants to improve. And that's what's made him – that's really what's earned him a lot of respect with our team here is the way he's operated. He's coming here, blue collar, go to work, earn his way. And I just want to see him continue to do that. The more he plays, I think the better he's going to get.
How comfortable he is inserting TEs with all the injuries
Not really because, like, Washington, we had a couple of our tight ends not play, wasn't it, a Washington game and the next guy stepped up and a couple of them played really good. I got a lot of confidence in that room. I think that's one of the areas we've recruited really well. And those guys, when they had their opportunity, they, you know, mistake here or there, but they made plays. And I like that unit. We were talking about them this morning. You've got a lot of different body types in there and different skill sets in there.
But at the end of the day, they're all in that tight end group. And I think that allows us to be more versatile. And so far they've answered the bell. And they're going to have to continue to do that because everybody's got injuries this time of year. Everybody's got to play young players. That's no excuse. And, you know, I think we really do. And you've seen it show up with tight ends and running backs, next man mentality. And they've really bought into that. So, I like that group. I think they're improving. And we need them here down the stretch too.
