Ex-Michigan running back waived by Jets despite leading team in rushing during preseason
Former Michigan Wolverine and 2023 national champion Donovan Edwards has been waived by the New York Jets, according to a report from Senior Writer Zack Rosenblatt from The Athletic.
The running back from West Bloomfield (Mich.) was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jets just after the 2025 NFL Draft in late April. In the preseason, Edwards led the team in rushing with 89 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. His preseason performance also included a long touchdown run that was called back on a holding penalty.
In the receiving department, Edwards hauled in four catches for 39 yards. But, despite his best efforts, the former Wolverine could not overcome the depth of the New York backfield and was beat out other running backs ahead of him.
The Jets backfield already features Breece Hall and former Wisconsin Braelon Allen, along with Isaiah Davis and Kene Nwangwu to provide depth behind those two. If Edwards is claimed by another NFL team, he must be placed on the active roster. In the case he passes through the waiver period unclaimed, he's likely to end up on the Jets' practice squad.
In four seasons with the Maize & Blue, Edwards ran the ball 422 times for 2,251 yards with an average of 5.3 yards per carry. He found the endzone 19 times on the ground in his career in Ann Arbor. As a pass catcher, Edwards made 86 receptions for 797 yards and four touchdowns.
Most Michigan fans remember "The Don" for his performances in big games, including his epic 216-yard, two touchdown rushing performance at Ohio State in 2022 when he had to step in for Blake Corum due to injury. In 2023 during an up-and-down season, Edwards delivered in the national championship game against Washington, racking up 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a 34-13 victory over the Huskies to cap off a 15-0 year for Michigan.