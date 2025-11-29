Michigan's Max Bredeson has embraced blue collar role during improbable journey with Wolverines
Playing at Michigan has always been in Max Bredeson's blood.
His older brother, Ben, was a four-year starting offensive lineman at Michigan, two-year captain and currently plays in the NFL. His other brother, Jack, played on the Michigan baseball team.
"This is a kid who was like driven to go to Michigan from the day he first got to Ann Arbor and seeing Ben and I there," Jack told the Big Ten Network for a feature on the Michigan captain. "That's definitely where he always saw himself ending up. The path to getting there was obviously just a little bit different."
In high school, Max played quarterback but was riddled with injuries during the ladder part of his career at Arrowhead High School in Hartland, Wisconsin. The injuries, according to Max, allowed him to play just two quarters of varsity football.
Even at that, the Bredeson family did sit down and make a highlight tape for Max with the hope he would get a chance from a college that would be interested.
"He got interest like right away from small schools as well as big schools," said Jack. "I still remember when the Michigan coaches called and offered him a spot."
Max was offered as a preferred walk-on to join then head coach Jim Harbaugh's Michigan team in 2021. Even though Max had other options on the table, there was never a doubt in his mind that he would end up anywhere other than playing football in Ann Arbor.
"He looked at me and just said 'I'm going because I want to go there,'" said Ben.
Jack said after Max had the conversation with the Wolverine staff and was presented with the offer as a PWO, he revealed that Max told him he believed Michigan offered him without knowing he would actually follow through and play there. But Max was determined to fulfill his dream and play football at Michigan.
"Freshman year, I showed up and played tight end," Max said. "I had played quarterback my whole life. I'm playing scout team and blocking Aidan Hutchinson. I hadn't even blocked before and they're asking me to block Aidan Hutchinson."
About midway through the season, Max achieved one of his dreams and got into a game and officially registered a snap at Michigan, earning his varsity letter. But he wasn't nearly satisfied with just merely getting on the field as he wanted to play meaningful football for the Wolverines.
"That snap doesn't mean anything," Max said about what his mindset was at the time. "I have to find a way to play meaningful football again."
Mike Bredeson, Max's father, said he later was at a practice chatting it up with Jack Harbaugh, who is Jim's father. Jack, according to Mike, said he was talking football with his son (in typical Harbaugh style) and discussed the need for the team needing a fullback. That's when Max's transition to a fullback became a reality.
"He'd always done it as a runner in high school, so it kind of made sense to me," said Ben. "He loved being the guy to run in there and smash into somebody else."
Max appeared in all 14 games in 2022 as a tight end, but made the full transition to full back during the 2023 season. Michigan tight ends coach Steve Casula also made an appearance in the feature and called Max the best blocker he has ever been around.
"He is pound for pound the best blocker I've ever been around," Casula said. "If we're worried about this specific player or this specific look, we'll figure out a way for 44, for 'Maxey', to be involved in it."
Casula said Max and Ben are the only two brothers who have ever been two-time captains at Michigan.
At the end of the feature, it showed a picture of a sign Max keeps with a message about how much he loves Michigan. It reads: "I would die for Ann Arbor."
It's easy to see why Max Bredeson has become a favorite with Wolverine fans, as his story represents the amount of hard work and determination he has put in to allow him to live out his dream.