Facing outside pressure to transfer, Michigan Football's culture prevailed

Even after winning at such a high-level in 2023, there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Michigan Football program after winning the National Championship back in January. The lingering NCAA investigation, Jim Harbaugh's departure to Los Angeles, and question marks about what the program would look moving forward were all contributing factors in some of Michigan's top players having to make a big decision during the off-season: Do they stay or do they go?
Rumors swirled around social media that guys like Will Johnson, Colston Loveland, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant were all primary targets for other programs who saw an opportunity to capitalize on the uncertainty in Ann Arbor. As it turns out, it wasn't just a rumor. Michigan star tight end Colston Loveland, a guy who's projected to be a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, has been pretty open about just how difficult the early off-season was for some of the players. Loveland confirmed that many guys were facing outside pressure, but their commitment to what they had built together at Michigan was ultimately the deciding factor.
"I think it says a lot about us, about the coaches, about the program in general... and just Ann Arbor as a whole," Loveland said. "Like you said, there was a lot of people hitting us up, pulling us every which way. There was some talk amongst us all, like what are we going to do? We sat down and had a meeting. Coach Moore was there the whole time. Like right away when he came, he was calling us and making sure we were alright...anything we need. So, we all just kind of made a decision like, yeah, we're all going to stay here. Michigan's done us well ever since I stepped on this campus. So we stayed here, stayed together, it's been a great spring and summer. The ball's rolling now."
Loveland's latest comments about the early off-season are in line with what he had to say earlier this month at a National Guard NIL event held at Crisler Center.
“Coach [Harbaugh] was leaving, and he ended up taking a couple of coaches with him," Colston said. "Amongst myself and other leaders on the team, it was tough. We had thoughts in the back of our mind like, ‘man, do we look and see what the transfer portal is looking like?’ Just looking at what was in front of us. But we overcame it by all of the leaders, the team, coming together. It was uncomfortable at first, but that’s all we needed. Let’s get in a room and let’s talk, and just see where everyone’s head is at. Obviously no one left. We stayed strong, stayed together.”
Given all of the uncertainty surrounding the program during the early off-season, it's pretty impressive that Michigan avoided losing any significant contributors to the transfer portal. There's no doubt that the decision to promote Sherrone Moore as the next head coach at Michigan played a major role in keeping those key contributors in Ann Arbor, but Moore credits the Michigan culture as being the leading factor that kept everything together.
"The best thing that we have is our culture that's already built. Our players really did a good job of being with each other and staying together, and understanding what they've already built. They've built something super special here, and we're excited to continue that on."
