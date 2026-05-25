Michigan Football Heavily Trending to Land Fast-Rising 2027 4-Star Edge Ifeanyi Emedobi

As of this writing, Michigan has landed a pair of four-star edge prospects in the 2027 class. Both Recarder Kitchen and Jayce Brewer have given Michigan their commitment, and the Wolverines are heavily trending to land a third.

In recent days, Michigan has received several predictions in favor of landing four-star Ifeanyi Emedobi.

Interestingly enough, Emedobi just dropped his top four and it's a Big Ten battle. The Wolverines are battling Indiana, Minnesota, and Penn State to land Emedobi, but it appears Michigan is the clear favorite.

NEWS: Four-Star EDGE Ifeanyi Emedobi is down to Michigan, Penn State, Indiana, and Minnesota, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’2 214 EDGE is ranked as a Top 3 EDGE in Indiana (per Rivals)⁰⁰He’s locked in official visits to each of his finalistshttps://t.co/RMsEZvsko8 pic.twitter.com/b0RGa3qF2w — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 22, 2026

Emedobi is a 6'1", 215-pound edge rusher from Fort Wayne (IN) Northrop and is 247Sports' Composite's No. 435 player in the 2027 class. He is also listed as the No. 37 edge rusher.

Rapid riser on the recruiting trail

It was last November when Emedobi received his first offer, which came from Western Michigan. But this spring, Emedobi is a popular name. Programs like Texas Tech, Notre Dame, and Nebraska all offered him, among others, but Emedobi named his final four teams, which are also powerhouses.

Emedobi actually just began playing football. His journey began last fall and Emedobi had an incredible junior season on the field. He recorded 6.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. An incredible athlete, Emedobi runs a 4.4 40-yard dash.

In an article with The Wolverine, Emedobi explained how he is going to pick the school for him.

“I’m going to separate those schools by how much they want me and how willing they are to pour into me and accept that I just started playing football and whatnot,” Emedobi said. “And really be at a place that I feel like I can develop to my fullest potential as a person and a football player.”

Connection with the staff

With Emedobi not playing football until last season, he wasn't familiar with the college landscape. Ironically, Emedobi didn't know much about Michigan, but he has built a strong relationship with both Lewis Powell and assistant defensive line coach David Denham.

He is excited to get to Michigan for an official visit and learn more about the coaching staff and to see how he fits in their future plans. Emedobi wants to truly be developed, and he could see himself playing for the Michigan defense.

The Wolverines' new coaching staff has done a great job of quickly building valuable relationships with the 2027 class and with both Denham and Powell recruiting Emedobi, it's possible Michigan gains a commitment sooner rather than later.