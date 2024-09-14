First Half Analysis: Michigan football leads Arkansas State big, but problems persist
The Wolverines are in control against the Red Wolves, but there's still more to clean up...
No. 17 Michigan had some hiccups throughout the first half today against Arkansas State, but the Wolverines were able to assert their will and build a commanding 21-3 lead over the Red Wolves through the first 30 minutes. Here's what stood out...
Offense
- Pass protection issues: Michigan's downfield passing game continues to struggle, and a major reason in the first half today was the pass protection. Some of this fell on the offensive line, some on the running back in pass-pro and some on miscommunication with the quarterback, but Arkansas State had free rushers coming at Davis Warren on multiple occasions in the first half. As a result, Warren threw a horrible interception while trying to force the ball to Colston Loveland in the face of pressure, and the quarterback was sacked for an eight yard loss, and Warren's arm was hit on a second interception as well.
- Run Game: The Wolverines' offensive line had some early issues allowing early penetration on a handful of runs, but those issues seemed to subside as the game went along. Greg Crippen outplayed Dominick Guidice at center, but Michigan continues to rotate both guys at the position. The staff also mixed in Andrew Gentry at right tackle and used Evan Link as an extra O-lineman at spots and found some success on the ground. It was a big half for the running backs, as Kalel Mullings ran for 86 yards on seven carries with a pair of touchdowns, and Donovan Edwards added 70 yards on 13 carries with another score. We'll see if Michigan can continue to show signs of growth in the second half.
- Inconsistency from Davis Warren: It was a weird half for U-M's starting quarterback, who completed 8-of-10 pass attempts but both "incompletions" were caught by the defense. Both of Warren's interceptions came as a result of pressure, as mentioned above, but it's more than fair to criticize the quarterback's decision-making on the first pick, and question where he was throwing the ball on the second one. As for receivers, sophomore Fred Moore had a nice half with three catches for 38 yards. We'd like to see him get more of an opportunity going forward. As expected, Michigan also heavily featured the tight ends, with Loveland and Marlin Klein combining for four catches and 63 yards.
Defense
- Pass coverage porous again: Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan need to find answers at the back end of the Wolverines defense, because Michigan's pass defense has been atrocious through two and a half games. Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor came into the game completing just 57% of his throws, but when he had time to throw he picked apart the Wolverines' secondary to the tune of 118 yards on 15-of-22 passing. When Michigan goes zone, they're leaving receivers wide open for chunks of yards. Yet, the secondary has struggled in man-to-man coverage as well, as redshirt freshman corner Jyaire Hill continues to struggle. Whether by scheme or personnel, Michigan's coaching staff needs to find answers in the secondary.
- Third-down defense: Michigan's struggles on third down continued early in this one. Coming into this game, the Wolverines were allowing a 44% conversion rate on third down, which ranks 108th (out of 134 teams). Arkansas State had conversions of 3rd-and-8, 3rd-and-20 (due to penalty) and 3rd-and-15 to begin today's game. The Wolverines improved from there, getting stops on their next six third down plays.
- Dominance at line of scrimmage: The mismatch was at the line of scrimmage, as Michigan's defensive line dominated Arkansas State's offensive line through the first 30 minutes. The Wolverines had three tackles for loss and a sack in the first half, and Kenneth Grant batted down a ball on third down as well for a stop. After some strange alignments last week, Michigan got back to basics with its defensive front today and let their superior athletes do what they do best.
