Is Colston Loveland Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Raiders)
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (hip) is not expected to play on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Loveland is currently listed as questionable for the Bears, but it appears that he's trending in the wrong direction to suit up. The rookie went down in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys and did not return.
Loveland's rookie season has been a rough one so far, especially since the tight end taken right after him -- Tyler Warren -- has starred for the Indianapolis Colts. Through three games, Loveland has just three catches for 43 yards on six targets while playing less than 50 percent of the snaps for the Bears.
With the rookie tight end expected to miss Week 4, here's a look at the best way to bet on the Bears passing game on Sunday.
Best Bears Prop Bet for Week 4 vs. Raiders
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite player props for this matchup, including a pick for Bears wideout Rome Odunze.
Rome Odunze Anytime Touchdown (+145)
Sophomore wide receiver Rome Odunze already has more receiving touchdowns in three games this year than he did during his rookie season with the Bears. He’s been Caleb Williams’ favorite target this season, looking the wideout’s way 27 times – nine times in Week 1, 11 in Week 2, and seven times last week.
Odunze has scored his four touchdowns from a variety of distances as well. He has touchdowns of 1, 28, 6, and 35 yards this season.
The Raiders have allowed a touchdown to a wide receiver in each game this season. It was DeMario Douglas in Week 1, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston in Week 2, and then Luke McCaffrey in Week 3.
Williams and Odunze have great chemistry right now and should keep that going in Las Vegas.
