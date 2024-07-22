Five most impactful Michigan players of the Jim Harbaugh era
Michigan football produces dozens of NFL Draft picks and excellent players during the nine years that Jim Harbaugh led the program, but which five guys made the biggest impact during their time in Ann Arbor?
It's something of an subjective question, but there's no doubt each the players listed below had a big hand in bringing championship-winning football back to Schembechler Hall.
5.) Rod Moore, Safety [2021-Present]
There are so many different guys who could fill this spot in the Top 5, but Rod Moore represents so much of what Michigan has become over the past three seasons. An overlooked, three-star prospect from the Buckeye state, Moore never received a scholarship offer from Ohio State, and after committing to Michigan he swore he'd never lose to his home state program. So far, Moore's declaration has been prophetic. Moore played an impactful role in the rivalry game as early as fresh true freshman season in 2021, and he's been one of the undeniable leaders of this program since earning a full-time starting role the following year. While he's made plenty of highlight reels plays during his first three years in Ann Arbor, the most memorable and impactful was the game-winning interception against the Buckeyes in last year's matchup.
Other players I considered for the Top 5 included tight end Jack Butt, defensive back/linebacker Jabrill Peppers, linebacker Devin Bush, safety Daxton Hill and a wide range of offensive and defensive linemen who wore the winged helmet in the past near-decade.
4.) Mike Sainristil, Nickelback [2019-2023]
I think you could describe Mike Sainristil as the heartbeat of Michigan's football program over the past three seasons, and not many would argue otherwise. Like Moore, Sainristil was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, but his impact in Ann Arbor was massive beyond his meager status as a college prospect. Sainristil was a huge driving force behind Michigan players' unselfishness. After playing wide receiver during his first three seasons with the Wolverines, Mikey switched to defensive back in 2022 and turned into Michigan's biggest playmaker in the secondary. Although he may not be as physically gifted as guys like Peppers or Will Johnson, Sainristil was seemingly always in the right place at the right time, and his seven career interceptions and two forced fumbles bear that out.
3.) Blake Corum, Running Back [2020-2023]
You can certainly make an argument for Blake Corum to be higher on this list. In fact, I had him at No. 2 before a last-second switch. Corum's numbers speak for themselves. His 58 career rushing touchdowns are the most in Michigan football history, and his 27 rushing touchdowns during last year's march to a national championship are the most ever by a Wolverine in a single season. Corum's 3.737 career rushing yards also land him in the Top 10 in program history. With all that understood, Corum's impact goes well beyond just what he did between the lines of scrimmage. This was one of the undisputed leaders of the program over the past three years, and his on-field talent was matched by an unrelenting toughness and a team-first mindset. Corum is arguably the greatest individual player of the Harbaugh era, and there's a case for him to be at the top of this list as well. The only reason I have him down at No. 3 is we saw other Michigan running backs, most notably Hassan Haskins and Donovan Edwards, also make a big impact at his position.
2.) J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback [2021-2023]
Quarterback is the most important position on the football field, and Michigan does not win a national championship without J.J. McCarthy under center. A lot of people will say that his numbers are modest compared to the insane statlines that quarterbacks produce in the modern era, but that has every bit to do with the volume of passes McCarthy was asked to throw. During his career, McCarthy completed 68% of his pass attempts, including 72% in his final season. Beyond his mere efficiency, McCarthy was also undoubtedly the most talented of all of Harbaugh's quarterbacks, and his arm talent was second-to-none in program history. McCarthy's ability to keep plays alive with his legs just added another dimension to his game that gave opposing defenses nightmares. As incredible as his on-field impact was, however, McCarthy's leadership and attitude are really what separate him from other talented signal-callers. He sat behind Cade McNamara for a season without complaint. With all of his gifts as a thrower, he accepted his role within a Michigan offense predicated on running the football. But when his number was called, when the Wolverines needed him to deliver a big throw at a crucial moment, McCarthy always delivered. Like Corum, you can easily make an argument for J.J. to take the top spot in this list. With that said...
1.) Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive End [2018-2021]
The face of Michigan's turnaround, and the man who helped lead the Wolverines over the hump was Aidan Hutchinson. After suffering a season-ending injury during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, a disastrous one for the Wolverines, Hutchinson could have packed it in, declared for the NFL Draft and moved on to his professional career. Instead, came back and led a culture change that shifted the course of Michigan football history. There were certainly other players who took on increased leadership roles ahead of the 2021 season, but Hutch was the face of the movement. He helped lead the Wolverines to their first win over Ohio State in 10 years, with three sacks in the 2021 rendition of 'The Game'. Michigan would then go on to win a Big Ten championship for the first time since 2004. During that year, his senior season, Hutchinson set a single-season Michigan record with 14 sacks. While arguments can be made for other guys as the most impactful player of the Jim Harbaugh era, Hutchinson was undeniably the guy who started it all.
