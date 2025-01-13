BREAKING: 5-star Alabama recruit decommits, trending toward Michigan
5-star Alabama commit Ty Haywood has officially announced his decommitment from the Crimson Tide 2025 class. Haywood has been a high priority target for head coach Sherrone Moore, offensive line coach Grant Newsome, and Michigan football General Manager Sean Magee. The Wolverines are rumored to have outpaced the Alabama NIL offer for Haywood, and that may have played a role in Haywood declining to sign with the Tide during the early signing period. The longer he stayed unsigned with the Tide, the more it started to feel like Michigan was a real player in his recruitment. Today that lean toward Michigan got a little bigger as On3 Recruits reported that he had officially withdrawn his commitment to Alabama.
Haywood is the last big target left in the Michigan 2025 recruiting class, and he is the very definition of a 'big' target. Standing 6-5 and weighing in at 285-pounds, he is ranked No. 20 nationally and a composite 5-star recruit. If Haywood does sign with the maize and blue, he will join another 5-star offensive lineman, Andrew Babalola, and cement the line for incoming freshman QB Bryce Underwood for years to come.
Now we wait...
