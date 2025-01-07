RECRUITING NEWS: Michigan still leading for five-star Alabama commit
While he is still listed on the Alabama 2025 commit list, five-star Ty Haywood, the No. 22 overall rated recruit in 2025, is not expected to end up in Tuscaloosa. Michigan is still widely viewed as the team to beat for the elite offensive lineman. Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff are reportedly in contact with Haywood "on a daily basis". Landing another 5-star offensive lineman to pair with already signed five-star Andrew Babalola would cement the offensive line for years to come. It would also provide a solid protective front for five-star quarterback commit Bryce Underwood.
"I think we will be taking an official visit to Michigan on Jan. 17-18."- Leatha Haywood, Ty Haywood's mother
The 6-5, 285-pound Texas prospect has been committed to Alabama for most of the recruiting cycle. But Michigan made a late push for the highly coveted lineman and Haywood decided not to sign with the Crimson Tide during the early signing period. Since that time, it is believed that Michigan has presented him with an enticing NIL offer, along with letting him know he is the highest priority left on the board for them in the 2025 cycle. If Haywood commits the Michigan class has the potential to move into the top five for class rankings in the 2025 cycle.
As of this writing, the Wolverines currently have the No. 9 ranked 2025 recruiting class nationally, good for No. 3 in the Big Ten (trailing only Oregon and Ohio State).
