Five-star QB Bryce Underwood named Gatorade Player of the Year in state of Michigan
Five-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood, who signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Michigan on Wednesday, has been named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year.
During his senior season, Underwood threw for 2,321 yards and 30 touchdowns against just five interceptions. The Belleville native adds a running element to his game as well, rushing for 582 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Tigers.
This is the second time Underwood has won the award, having done so following his junior season in 2023. The five-star is considered the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class, and is the highest-ranked signee in Michigan football's history.
“Gatorade Player of the Year is the top honor in high school sports, celebrating the nation’s best high school athletes for their success on the field, in the classroom and in the community. The award distinguishes Underwood as Michigan’s best high school football player, and he joins an impressive group of alumni that spans CEOs, coaches and star athletes such as Emmitt Smith (1986-87, Escambia High School, Fl.), Peyton Manning (1993-94, Isidore Newman School, La.) and DJ Lagway (2023-24, Willis High School, Texas),” Gatorade announced via a press release.
Underwood is the prized jewel of head coach Sherrone Moore's first recruiting class as head coach of the Wolverines. The five-star flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan roughly two weeks prior to the early signing period, and is set to enroll early at Michigan. As an early enrollee, Underwood will be able to participate in the Wolverines' bowl prep practices later this month.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI