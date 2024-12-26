Former Buckeye CJ Stroud now 0-5 against the Harbaugh brothers
Following a dominant 31-2 loss at home to John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud has still not beaten a Harbaugh-coached football team.
After being overshadowed by MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, in a game where the versatile and elusive Jackson set the NFL career rushing record for a QB by overtaking Michael Vick, Stroud was seen walking off the field in disbelief. It was a scene that Michigan fans are all too familiar with witnessing. Despite having a plethora of first round wide receiver talent in all of his matchups against the Michigan Wolverines, and being favored in every game, Stroud managed an abysmal 0-2 record against the team from Ann Arbor. Losing 42-27 and 45-23 to the dominant Wolverines, Stroud lamented that he will be known for never having beaten the team up north.
It seems that maybe it was not just the Wolverines that are Stroud's kryptonite. In three NFL games against Jim's brother John, Stroud has laid another goose egg in the win column. He has failed to score a regular season touchdown against John and his Baltimore Ravens defense. His first trip to the playoffs ended abruptly by John and his boys as well. With Jim now in the AFC leading the Los Angeles Chargers, it looks like CJ's headaches, and inabilities to overcome the Harbaugh curse could continue for years to come.
