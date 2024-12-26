Texans Torched on Christmas vs. Ravens
The Houston Texans are shaking their heads after a 31-2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day at NRG Stadium.
The Texans let a touchdown up on the opening drive and it simply went downhill from there.
The Ravens went up 10-0 on the ensuing drive and the Texans were able to get a safety in the second quarter to make it a one-score game.
While trying to score on the following drive after the safety, the Texans failed to convert on 4th & goal, which proved to be the best chance Houston had of scoring on offense all day.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud finished the day with 185 passing yards while the Ravens set records left and right. Joe Mixon led the Texans in rushing with 26 yards.
Ravens running back Derrick Henry ran for 147 yards and a touchdown, breaking the Baltimore franchise record. Lamar Jackson also ran for a touchdown and became the best quarterback for rushing yards all time.
The Texans return for Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
