National media react to Michigan football's lopsided defeat against Texas

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- It was a day most Michigan fans won't want to remember, but the reality is, this isn't the 2023 Michigan Wolverines. The maize and blue were thoroughly beaten on both sides of the football by a really good Texas football team. The Longhorns came into Ann Arbor and took down the reigning national champions, 31-12.
Michigan struggled to do anything offensively in the first half, a lot like Week 1 against Fresno State, and it was way too late when the Wolverines started moving the ball late in the fourth quarter. But what was even more shocking than the pedestrian offense was the Michigan defense. What was supposed to be a top-five defense in college football, the Wolverines' defense looks rather average. For the second week in a row, the opposition was able to sling the football around against the Michigan secondary and the front four had zero push against the Texas' offensive line.
With Michigan sitting at 1-1 on the year, the Wolverines have a ton of work to do if they want to come close to achieving their goals. Arkansas State is next, but USC will be coming to town in two weeks.
Here's what the national media is saying about the Wolverines.
Nicole Auerbach (NBC Sports) '10 Takeaways from Week 2: College Football Upsets and Lessons Learned'
"I didn’t expect the Wolverines to beat Texas on Saturday, but I thought they would hang. By the end of the first Michigan offensive possession, it became clear that the Wolverines would not have enough offensively to do that. That’s on the offensive line. That’s on the lack of a run game. That’s on the quarterback. There are a few reasons why Michigan couldn’t go portaling for a quarterback better than what’s on the current roster — the Wolverines’ postseason went so late; their only opportunity would have been in the spring, and I don’t think there were better options — but it’s a limiting factor.Davis Warrencan throw a nice ball, but can he make up for a weak O-line?Alex Orjican run, but can he throw the ball effectively and efficiently if needed? And if this offense can’t control the game at the line of scrimmage and run the ball on demand, what chance will its defense have? With a challenging schedule ahead, it’s hard to imagine an in-season fix. We might need to chalk this season up to a rebuild and see what happens in the offseason."
David Hale (ESPN) 'College football Week 2 highlights: Top plays, games, takeaways'
"It was a reminder that life has changed in short order for the Wolverines, who went from a national title in January to an utter lack of identity in September. The offense has struggled under QBDavis Warren, who in '80s movie fashion somehow was elevated from the mailroom to the C suite, possibly due to a wish on an enchanted fortune teller machine or a mannequin coming to life. The defense, supposedly a strength, did little to disrupt Texas' attack. And head coach Sherrone Moore has been hampered by not having the signals for every opponent Michigan faces."
Dennis Dodd (CBS Sports) ''This is who we are': Texas flashes new identity as Longhorns bully perennial bully Michigan around Big House'
"Meanwhile, a reset of some sort was expected at Michigan after the departure of Jim Harbaugh. There was the loss of 13 draft picks and the quirky coach who developed them. The Wolverines continue to break in a new quarterback, Warren, who was a backup when camp started. Certainly few were picking Michigan to win a league they had dominated the last three years.
"There was going to be transition, perhaps a step down, but not this jarring. Not all at once. Now the Wolverines can't even dominate their own turf."
Bill Bender (Sporting News) 'Reality check for Michigan: What blowout loss to Texas means for Sherrone Moore and Wolverines'
"What's left is a shell of a national championship contender. Texas exposed that at every opportunity, much to the delight of those waiting to dunk on this Michigan program for last year's drama-filled season if the on-field product this season does not improve.
"Opposing fans will be ready to pounce again when Michigan faces No. 13 USC on Oct. 21 and No. 21 Oregon on Nov. 2. Same goes for No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 30. And if the Wolverines' offense is this offensive to the naked eye, then losses to Washington and Michigan State are not out of the question as well.
"If Michigan doesn't figure out how to match a suitable offense to its defense, then all of that is possible before we hear from the NCAA again."
Stuart Mandel (The Athletic) 'Mandel’s Final Thoughts: Georgia, Ohio State and Texas at the top. After that, guess again'
"New Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore, who took over when Jim Harbaugh left for the Chargers, succeeded in keeping the defending champs’ roster together, but he didn’t do much to upgrade it either. I was surprised last spring when he did not bring in a transfer quarterback to compete for the starting job. Two games in, I’m bewildered by it. Davis Warren seems like a serviceable backup who’s been thrust into the starting job, which does not speak well for the guy he beat out, Alex Orji. We’ll see if Moore gives Orji more reps next week against Arkansas State."
