Joel Klatt drops Michigan football after crushing loss against Texas
It wasn't exactly shocking that Texas came into the Big House and beat Michigan. The Longhorns will be a national title contender in 2024 and a a lot like Michigan last year, Texas is a veteran team with a gutsy quarterback behind center.
But what was shocking, and very concerning, was the fact Michigan couldn't come close to hanging with the Longhorns. The Wolverines were a touchdown underdog heading into the game, but the game didn't even look competitive -- outside of Texas missing an opening-drive field goal.
The Michigan offense was rather pedestrian for the second week in a row, and the Wolverines' defense couldn't handle the passing attack. Quinn Ewers picked apart the young Michigan secondary. I don't recall Ewers looking Will Johnson's way, but he sure did look toward Jyaire Hill. The sophomore starter was on the wrong side of Ewer's aerial assault multiple times.
Following the 31-12 loss, FOX analyst Joel Klatt rearranged his top 10 power rankings. Klatt had the Wolverines at No. 9 entering Week 2 against Texas, but that obviously changed. Michigan is no longer in his top 10, but he still has them hanging around in the 'almost' category following the top 10.
Klatt has Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas all at No. 1 in the country with how dominant each program has looked. One could argue Georgia and Texas are each in a class of their own, but you can't argue with the roster and talent Ohio State has assembled in Columbus.
Michigan gets Arkansas State next on the docket and the Wolverines have a ton of work to do to get each side of the ball where they want it. Because in two weeks, USC comes to town. The Trojans have always had a good offense and that's never been in question. But after two weeks, it does look like the usual poor USC defense is actually pretty good. It will be another large test for the maize and blue.
