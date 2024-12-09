Former Michigan football assistant coach takes a shot at AD Warde Manuel
University of Michigan athletic director and College Football Playoff committee chairman Warde Manuel has become public enemy No. 1 for the Southeastern Conference after the Alabama Crimson Tide were left out of this year's playoff in favor of ACC runner-up SMU.
Manuel, and the CFP committee, has been criticized by SEC fans who believe their programs face the toughest schedules in college football every year, due to their own conference affiliation. Manuel addressed that criticism directly during his appearance on Sunday's College Football Playoff selection show on ESPN.
"I want to make sure everybody understands that we value strength of schedule," Manuel said.
That comment didn't sit well with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, nor one of Kiffin's former assistant coaches. That assistant coach happens to be Chris Partridge, Michigan's former linebackers coach under Jim Harbaugh, who was fired by Manuel amidst the NCAA investigation into the Connor Stalions sign-stealing saga.
Responding to a post by Kiffin on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Partiridge took a shot at Manuel on the social media platform Sunday evening.
It's pretty clear that there's little love lost between Partridge and Manuel after the way the former Wolverine linebackers coach's tenure ended at the University of Michigan. Partridge is coaching outside linebackers for the Seattle Seahawks, under another former U-M assistant coach: Seattle HC Mike Macdonald.
Last Thursday, Manuel received a five-year contract extension to remain Michigan's athletic director through 2030.
