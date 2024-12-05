Breaking: University of Michigan gives AD Warde Manuel a contract extension
On Thursday, Yahoo Sports' reporter Dan Wetzel reported that Michigan and Warde Manuel were on the very of finalizing an extension. The University of Michigan announced minutes ago that the two sides agreed to a new five-year deal that will run through June 30, 2030.
Not only is Manuel ahead of Wolverines' athletics, but he is also the chair of the College Football Playoff committee.
You can see the full press release below:
The University of Michigan has announced a five-year contract extension for Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, so that his term will run through June 30, 2030.
“During Warde’s tenure as director, Athletics has put a structure in place where our student-athletes compete for Big Ten and national championships, excel in the classroom, and proudly graduate with their University of Michigan degrees,” President Santa J. Ono said during the Board of Regents’ Dec. 5 meeting.
Manuel — who played football under Bo Schembechler, threw the javelin in track and field, and ultimately earned three degrees from U-M — returned to the university in 2016 following a successful tenure as the athletic director at the University of Connecticut.
He is the 12th athletic director in U-M’s history and oversees 29 teams, more than 900 student-athletes, an annual budget of $250 million and a staff of 400. The department remains financially independent and self-supporting.
“I want to express my gratitude to President Ono, Board Chair Kathy White, and the members of the Board of Regents who have been very supportive of me and our athletic department,” Manuel said. “I look forward to continuing the success that we have driven together during this changing landscape in college athletics.
“Every day, I am thankful to work at this great institution and to represent Michigan Athletics. I especially want to thank the student-athletes, coaches and staff who compete for each of our teams and who have helped us achieve unparalleled success athletically and academically. I am excited to continue giving back to a university that has provided me with so much over my career.”
Under his leadership, the university has won 52 Big Ten championships across all sports since 2020 and last year U-M won the 2023 Football National Championship.
Academics remain a focus for Manuel. A new record was set this summer when 243 student-athletes were named to the 2024 Academic All-Big Ten team, an achievement that requires athletes to be in at least their second academic year and maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
Manuel is a member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee and currently represents U-M and the Big Ten as the chairman of the group. He will be honored Dec. 10 with the National Football Foundation’s 2024 John L. Toner Award, which recognizes athletic directors who have demonstrated superior administrative abilities and shown outstanding dedication to college athletics, particularly college football.
