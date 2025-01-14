Former Michigan Football coach lands back on his feet and gets new coaching job
247Sports' Matt Zenitz announced on Monday that San Diego State was set to hire one-time Michigan football coach Roy Manning to its defensive staff. Manning coached with the Wolverines for three seasons. He started as a GA back in 2011 before coming back to Ann Arbor in 2013 as the outside linebackers coach and then transitioning to the cornerback coach in 2014.
After his stay in Ann Arbor, Manning left for Washington State where he coached for three seasons. Manning went to UCLA in 2018, then to Oklahoma from 2019-2021 as the cornerbacks coach. Manning was most recently with USC from 2022-23 as the outside linebackers coach, along with the Associate Head Coach title.
It's not quite known what Manning's role with be with San Diego State, but after leaving the Trojans, the former Wolverine has landed back in the collegiate ranks.
