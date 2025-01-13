Jaylen Pile on the '26 Michigan class: 'We’re definitely going to continue what '25 started'
Michigan is still finishing the final touches on its 2025 recruiting class and the Wolverines are still sifting through the transfer portal. But the 2026 recruiting class is upon Sherrone Moore and Co. and coaches have been traveling the country meeting with the top prospects of the '26 cycle. One of which is Michigan commit and Rivals four-star wide receiver, Jaylen Pile.
Pile, a 6-foot wide receiver out of Dallas (TX) Parish Episcopal, committed to the Wolverines back in October. He is coming off an excellent junior season in which he hauled in 48 receptions for 1,049 yards, and 17 touchdowns during the regular season. Being a '26 commit, Pile has to wait to play in Ann Arbor, but he sure loves the direction Michigan is headed in after big wins over Ohio State and Alabama to finish the 2024 campaign.
"Michigan definitely ended the season with some big time wins," Pile told Michigan Wolverines on SI's Trent Knoop. "Everyone stepped up and proved we will be playing for the national championship again next year."
While Michigan finished strong, there are going to be some big changes in Ann Arbor this coming season. For starters, the Wolverines let go of offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell after one season at the helm. Michigan had the 131st-ranked passing attack and the Wolverines hired North Carolina's offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey as his replacement.
With coaches making stops around the country to visit players, Moore, Lindsey, Ron Bellamy, and Sean MaGee stopped to see Pile. It was the first time Pile had a chance to meet Lindsey who will be his offensive coach when he arrives in Ann Arbor in 2026.
"Coach Lindsey had great energy and he just told me to keep working and he likes my ability to create separation and my route running," Pile said of meeting the new Michigan OC. "He is going to bring a lot of excitement to the offense and can see me making big plays."
But Lindsey isn't the only change -- nor the biggest one in the minds of Michigan fans. The Wolverines signed the No. 1 player in the country when Michigan landed Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood. I asked Pile about Michigan landing Underwood, and he is of course excited, but Pile noted Underwood's leadership ability that really stood out.
"Of course as a wide receiver, getting the number one quarterback in the country is exciting because it just opens up the creativity in the playbook for us," Pile said of Underwood. "But after meeting him he’s also a really great teammate and leader so that’s what I’m most excited about."
There are currently two players committed to Michigan in the '26 cycle: Pile and four-star cornerback Brody Jennings. Being one of the early commitments, Pile plans on putting on a recruiting hat to allow the 2026 class to continue what the 2025 class started: another powerhouse class. Pile is currently talking to four-star running back Javian Osborne who he hopes to team up with in Ann Arbor.
"The '26 class has a lot of talent so we’re definitely going to continue what '25 started," Pile said. "I’m always talking to my guy JO (Javian Osborne). We’ve been saying for a long time we would probably end up at the same school."
Pile is ranked as a four-star recruit on Rivals, but over on the Composite, Pile is the 548th-ranked player in the country and a three-star recruit. Even after a superb junior season, the dynamic playmaker has his eyes set on a State Championship for Parish while elevating his own personal game.
"Every year I’m just trying to elevate my game," said Pile. "I’m 16 [years old], and still getting bigger, faster, and stronger. My senior year goal is to get that state championship ring back to Parish."
Pile told me back in November that he brings something unique to the wide receiver position. Fans will have to wait, but Michigan fans are going to be getting a really good one in Pile when he gets to Ann Arbor.
"There are few WRs that play a similar style but I like to think I bring something unique to the WR position," Pile said back in November. "I can play in the slot as well as win outside vs. the press. Kind of like Ja’Marr Chase & Stefon Diggs with Devante Adams releases. My WR trainer, Margin Hooks, is always adding tools to my bag."
