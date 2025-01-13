Michigan Football lands second transfer player on Sunday night
It's been a successful Sunday evening for Michigan football and Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines started out Sunday by landing a commitment from UMass wide receiver Anthony Simpson who has one year of eligibility remaining. Shortly after, the Wolverines received a second one.
According to 247Sports' Sam Webb, Louisiana cornerback Caleb Anderson announced his commitment to the maize and blue. Anderson is coming off of a redshirt junior campaign with the Ragin' Cajuns hindered by a midseason injury that sidelined him for over a month and appeared to affect him the rest of the way. The 6-3, 200-pounder finished the season with 19 tackles.
Anderson committed to Louisiana back in 2020 as a three-star recruit. Anderson played under current Michigan secondary coach LaMar Morgan when he was with the Cajuns as their defensive coordinator. Anderson is coming off of an official visit with Michigan and the visit sealed the deal.
In nine games this past season, the 6-3 cornerback tallied 18 tackles. Last year, he had 23 tackles and one interception during the 2023 season.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: Former Michigan Football QB Alex Orji commits to new school
Michigan and one other school are 'setting the pace' for nation's top DL prospect
Final Michigan Football offensive PFF grades for 2024 season; advanced stats to know
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7