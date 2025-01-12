BREAKING: Michigan Football lands second transfer portal WR
It was starting to look doom and gloom for Michigan regarding it getting a second transfer portal wide receiver. The Wolverines missed out on guys like Skyler Bell, David Pantelis, Troy Stellato, and most recently, App State's Kaedin Robinson. But hours after Robinson turned the Wolverines down, Michigan struck again.
This time, Michigan has secured a commitment from UMass receiver Anthony Simpson, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Simpson will join Indiana's Donaven McCulley as incoming wide receivers from the portal. Michigan had also brought in three big-bodied freshmen from the '25 cycle to help what was the 131st-ranked passing offense.
Simpson signed with Arizona in the 2020 class. He played sparingly for the 'Cats and transferred to UMass back in 2023. The offensive coordinator then? Michigan tight ends coach Steve Casula. Simpson had a breakout season under Casula where he led the team with 57 receptions for 792 yards and three touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11 receiver suffered an early injury this past season and was limited to just two games for the Minutemen. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
