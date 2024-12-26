One-time Michigan star lands back on his feet, signs with Super Bowl contender
The San Francisco 49ers drafted former Michigan football cornerback Ambry Thomas in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Thomas started for the mighty San Francisco defense before he suffered a fractured right forearm and was unable to play in 2024 -- the 49ers cut him. The Colts would go on to claim Thomas before they then cut him due to a failed physical.
But Thomas has landed on his feet once again, this time signing with a Super Bowl contender. It was announced that Thomas has signed to the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad.
Thomas played three seasons with the 49ers. Thomas appeared in 42 games with 11 starts, recording 79 tackles, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble. He will now attempt to make the active roster with a Vikings team that is attempting to gain the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
The former Michigan product signed with his in-state Wolverines coming out of high school as a four-star recruit. Thomas would go on to play three seasons with the Wolverines before he declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season.
During his three seasons with Michigan, he tallied 54 tackles, four interceptions, and nine pass breakups, while returning a kick for a touchdown.
