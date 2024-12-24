BREAKING: Michigan Football lands top-ranked RB in transfer portal from Alabama
On Tuesday evening, Michigan landed its biggest get from of the transfer portal. Former Alabama running back Justice Haynes reportedly picked the Wolverines over South Carolina and will transfer to the maize and blue. Haynes has two years of eligibility remaining after he played for the Crimson Tide during his freshman and sophomore seasons.
247Sports' Matt Zenitz was the first to report the commitment.
Michigan is losing Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, the duo that made up almost all of the Wolverines' yards on the ground this past season. Michigan does return both Jordan Marshall and Ben Hall -- both will likely play roles next season -- but Michigan was in need of a veteran who could come in and play a major role.
Michigan went out and landed the top-ranked running back in the portal. Haynes played two seasons at Alabama and was a co-starter last year. During his time with the Crimson Tide, Haynes rushed for 616 yards and nine scores. Haynes had a good relationship with Tony Alford who was the Ohio State running back coach when Haynes was going through his high school recruitment. Now that Alford is at Michigan, the relationship moved over to Ann Arbor and Haynes will finally get a chance to play under him.
