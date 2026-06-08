New Michigan Football Helmet Sparks Debate Among Wolverine Faithful

Michigan has some of the most traditional and storied uniforms in college football. The winged helmets have been a staple for the Wolverines for decades. While we have seen variations of different jersey and pant combinations, one thing has stayed consistent: the helmet.

Over the weekend, the Maize and Blue have garnered a decent amount of attention after offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo (four-star, class of 2027) took photos with a white helmet on his official visit.

Rivals300 OL Lincoln Mageo on his Michigan official visit!



Wolverines are in his Top 3 with Utah and Washington. pic.twitter.com/Ing8041Uq1 — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) June 6, 2026

Reports are that this helmet is strictly for photoshoots and recruiting, not for the team to actually wear this season. However, it seemed many Wolverine faithful were not a fan of the look.

Founder of Barstool, Dave Portnoy, who is also a well-known fan of the Wolverines, weighed in on the possibility of wearing the alternative helmet on the Wake Up Barstool podcast.

“I’ll puke if we wear those,” Portnoy said. “I am going to say something controversial here. I’d rather lose with our traditional helmets than win with those… We aren’t getting away from tradition, not at Michigan.”

.@stoolpresidente on Michigan’s white helmets being used for recruiting photo shoots:



“I’d rather lose with our traditional helmets than win in those”



Absolutely hilarious take 😂 pic.twitter.com/qEzSaYswlB https://t.co/4h012vsypF — Barstool UofM (National Champs) (@BarstoolUofM) June 8, 2026

The other hosts of the show reiterated the fact that the helmet is supposed to be used only for recruiting purposes.

Portnoy was not the only person who took to social media with a negative view of the white helmets; it seemed the majority of Michigan and college football fans were not happy with the idea of a new helmet.

Here are what some of the replies on Twitter were saying.

Fine for photoshoots but would be an abomination if they ever saw the football field — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) June 8, 2026

This is something you’re allowed to do at Delaware, but not Michigan. Blasphemy — Blasky (@_Blasky) June 7, 2026

My Final Thoughts

Personally, I like the new look. If the Maize and Blue implemented these as an alternative helmet once or twice a season, I would love it.

Apr 18, 2026; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Tomas O'Meara (36) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

I understand the tradition behind the uniforms, but breaking out an alternative look once in a while isn’t the end of the world. It is 2026, and this is the world we live in now.

Not only would it be a cool look on gamedays, but it could help in the aspect of recruiting as well.

We all love the traditional look, but it is okay to try something new every so often.