Michigan Football's End-of-Season Gauntlet Will Decide Playoff Race in 2026

If Michigan is going to get back into the College Football Playoff after missing it in back-to-back seasons, the Wolverines will have to earn it in 2026. There is no denying that Michigan's schedule is brutal this season.

Not only does Michigan get a difficult non-conference game with Oklahoma coming to town, but the Wolverines will face three of the top Big Ten teams this season. Michigan will host Indiana, but will have to travel to both Oregon and Ohio State in 2026.

However, there is one stretch in particular that will likely decide the College Football Playoff fate for the Wolverines, and it's at the end of the season.

Final three weeks of the season

Back-to-back weeks of Penn State and Indiana could be hard enough this season, but nothing will be as difficult — on paper — as Michigan's final three weeks of the season.

CBS Sports recently ranked the most difficult stretches in college football, and the Wolverines' final three weeks came in at No. 6.

Michigan will travel to Oregon (Nov. 14), then host UCLA (Nov. 21), before traveling to Ohio State (Nov. 28).

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The Wolverines will have to deal with Heisman-contending quarterback Dante Moore in Eugene, and it's never easy playing Oregon on the road. It will be the first time Michigan travels to play the Ducks on the road since they've been to the Big Ten. The Ducks are a strong contender to win the Playoff in 2026, and Michigan's defense will have to show up.

And Michigan won't get much a break, nor take UCLA lightly. The Bruins aren't expected to compete nationally this season, but new head coach Bob Chesney is recruiting well and could have UCLA playing better than expected. Michigan cannot be looking ahead to Ohio State, or the Bruins could surprise Kyle Whittingham's team.

Then, in the final week of the season, Michigan travels to Columbus. Shocking, Ohio State hasn't beaten the Wolverines in Ohio Stadium since 2018. Michigan suffered its first loss to the Buckeyes since 2019 a season ago and the Wolverines will look to get back on top.

Michigan's defense will be tested

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New defensive coordinator Jay Hill hopes to get back to Michigan's 2023 ways on defense this season. The Wolverines were among the nation's best defenses that season, and it was a big reason Michigan was able to win the national title. The Wolverines added some key players on the defense such as Utah transfers John Henry Daley and Smith Snowden.

Retaining Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, and Enow Etta, among others, was also key. Michigan is going to need Bryce Underwood to vastly improve this season, but if the Wolverines' defense can play elite football against the best of the best, Michigan's playoff chances would also vastly improve.