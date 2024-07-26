Former Michigan player receives massive contract extension
After coming off of arguably his best NFL season ever, the New England Patriots have signed safety Jabrill Peppers to a three-year extension. According to NFL insider, Field Yates, the deal with worth up to $30 million with a $24 million base value.
Peppers, the Patriots' best defender last year, accumulated 78 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions for New England. Peppers is entering Year 3 with the Patriots. He started his career with the Cleveland Browns where he was a first-round pick. He then spent three years with the New York Giants before going over to New England.
Peppers originally signed a two-year deal with New England entering the 2023-24 season.
The former Wolverine was one of the best to do it while he played for Michigan. Peppers played for the Wolverines from 2014-16 before entering the NFL Draft. Here is a snapshot of his career via MGoBlue:
At Michigan
• 2016 Paul Hornung Award winner as the nation's most versatile player
• 2016 Lott IMPACT Trophy winner
• 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist; placed fifth in the final balloting
• Two-year letterman
• Has appeared in 27 games, making 25 starts on defense
• Has also contributed on special teams and offense
• 2016 Consensus All-American
• 2015 Sporting News All-America second team
• 2015 CBS Sports All-America second team
• First player in Big Ten history to win three individual awards (2016, Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year, Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year and Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year)
• Big Ten's Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year in 2015
• 2016 Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist• 2015-16 Paul Hornung Award Finalist
• 2015 All-Big Ten first team (coaches and media)
• 2015 All-Big Ten second team return specialist (coaches)
• Three-time All-Big Ten Honoree; 2015-16 first team (coaches and media); 2015 honorable mention return specialist (media)
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore breaks down the Michigan offensive line battles, talks depth
Coach Moore shares who has the early track to start alongside Will Johnson on the Michigan defense, talks transfers
Sherrone Moore shares five Michigan freshmen that have impressed him so far