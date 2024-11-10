After rough start former Michigan Football star sends NFL team home with a victory
Former Michigan football star kicker Jake Moody ended as a hero on Sunday afternoon, but it didn't come easy for the second-year pro. Moody missed three kicks for the 49ers when facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He missed kicks of 49, 50, and 44 yards on the day before nailing a 44-yard field goal as time expired off the clock. The kick gave the 49ers a 23-20 win over the Bucs.
Moody returned to game action on Sunday for the first time since sustaining a high ankle sprain in Week 5 of the season. The 49ers went through three kickers during the span Moody went out. Moody was 3-of-6 on Sunday in return to action while nailing both of his extra points.
During his rookie year, Moody went 21-of-25 on field goals. This season, Moody is now 16-of-20 after Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
Moody was an All-American in 2021 and 2022 for the University of Michigan. He was tabbed 'Money Moody' for how clutch he was for the maize and blue. Moody became Michigan's first-ever Groza Award Winner in '21.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore explains the bizarre mystery surrounding Kalel Mullings' usage against IU
Takeaways: Indiana defeats Michigan for the third time since 1987
Social media isn't happy with the Michigan coaching staff following loss to Indiana