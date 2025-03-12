Former Michigan football LB Devin Bush makes NFL free agency decision
After a resurgent year with the Cleveland Browns in 2024, former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush agreed on a one-year deal to stay with the Browns for 2025. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal was worth $3.25 million.
After recording 37 tackles with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, Bush signed a one-year deal with the Browns for the '24 season and recorded 76 tackles and one sack playing in 16 games with Cleveland.
The former collegiate All-American didn't have the NFL career he had hoped for. After entering the NFL Draft following his junior season, Bush was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bush had a terrific rookie year recording 109 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. But Bush suffered a torn ACL during his second year in the league and wasn't the same player. He would come back in 2021 and make 70 tackles and 81 in 2022 with the Steelers, but Pittsburgh decided to part ways with the linebacker following his fourth year with the team.
At age 26, Bush is hoping to continue his resurgent play with the Browns in 2025. Taking just over $3 million, Bush is banking on himself to make enough plays to impress an NFL team to give him more years and more money next offseason.
