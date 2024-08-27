Former Michigan football playmaker cut by home state team
According to multiple reports, former Michigan football wide receiver, Donovan Peoples-Jones, has been cut from the Detroit Lions. Peoples-Jones was traded to the Lions from the Cleveland Browns last season when the Lions sent the Browns a sixth-round pick in exchange for Peoples-Jones.
The Browns selected Peoples-Jones as a sixth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Peoples-Jones has had an up-and-down NFL career after leaving Michigan. As a sixth-round pick, he caught two touchdowns for the Browns as a rookie. He became a bigger part of the Browns' offense in 2021 when he caught 34 passes for 597 yards and three scores. Peoples-Jones took an even bigger step in 2022 when he caught 61 catches for 839 yards and three scores. But once he went to Detroit, he caught just five passes for the Lions in 2023.
The former Michigan wideout is now on the free market and will attempt to carve out a role on a new team when they come calling.
Peoples-Jones played for Michigan from 2017-19. His best season came in 2018 when he caught 47 passes for 612 yards. The former Detroit (MI) Cass Tech product came to the Wolverines as a five-star receiver.
